Student organizations partner with Girls Inc. to celebrate women in sports

By Sarah Cooksey, Chattanooga, TN—UTC is partnering with Girls Inc. of Chattanooga, for Girls and Women in Sports Day, a celebration of Title IX in athletics.

Seventy girls from Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes young women through mentorship and a variety of programs such as summer camps, will participate in various activities led by student-athlete mentors, who will guide the girls to different sessions that all promote healthy living, Cassie Nice, assistant director of the Women’s Center, said.

Nice said activities will include a dance taught by the Sugar Mocs and a session with Carol Oglesby of Healthy Mocs teaching a nutrition course. Student athletes will also hold a question and answer session.

“Being a college athlete helps mentally,” Nice said. “Girls are less likely [to exhibit] negative behavior, such as drinking or drugs.”

Being active in sports and physical activity also tends to produce higher levels of self-esteem, she said.

Logan Higgins, a freshman soccer player from Louisville, Ky., said she is excited for the opportunity to help with the event.

“It will be a good way to teach and have fun with the children,” Higgins said.

At the end of the day, Nice said the girls will split off with their mentors and watch the Lady Mocs take on Elon at 5 p.m. in McKenzie Arena. The Lady Mocs will be available for pictures and autographs with the girls after the game.

The ultimate goal is to get the young women to begin thinking about attending college, attaining a degree and seeing the benefits of being a college athlete, Nice said.

“National Girls and Women in Sports Day is a great opportunity, not only for these young girls to be mentored on the importance of sports and education, but also for the students to give back to the community of Chattanooga,” Katie Ray, a graduate student from Los Angeles, Ca., said.

“One of my favorite parts about UTC is how involved we are with the community; it is amazing as a student to be able to see the things we do here on campus really affect the rest of the community. I believe it is up to us as students, to pay back the community that helped us get to where we are today and the best way to do that is with volunteer opportunities,” she said.

The event is sponsored by student athletics, the Women’s Center, Center of Equity and Diversity, SGA and CAB, Nice said.

According to the Girls Inc., website, their goal is to promote, “a healthy and positive environment where girls enjoy being girls, participate in enriching programs that nurture their capacity for personal achievement, college attainment, confident adulthood, economic independence and community service.”