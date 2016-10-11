Student research grant competition opens for submissions

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer —

An annual internal competition is offering up to $1,000 to students to be used for original research.

The Provost Student Research Awards is a faculty-led student research award is intended to help support and encourage students to conduct their own research.

“The purpose of the PSRA is to provide support for students to engage in student research and it goes beyond classroom experience,” Perry said. “The idea behind the awards is to enrich students’ academic preparation.”

Students are first asked to submit a research proposal to be reviewed by University employees. Students may apply in groups or individuals.

Submitted proposals are reviewed by panels, which, depending on the field, may include anywhere from three to five panelists. Proposals are then scored and ranked in order.

The highest scoring proposals are presented to Joanne Romagni, Vice Chancellor for Research and Dean of the Graduate School, who approves the final slate of awards based on the reviewer’s scores. Funding for the research grants comes from the UC Foundation.

“It’s a rigorous review process, but about 40-50% of submitted proposals receive funding,” said Meredith Perry, director of Office of Research and Sponsored Programs.

On average, 45-50 applications are submitted for the PSRA each year.

“I encourage all [full-time] students to apply; all fields are eligible,” Perry said. “I want to encourage students to know that there are many ways of doing research.”

The deadline for students to submit proposals is 5 p.m. on March 7, 2017 for the project period July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

Winners of last years’ competition included Lisa Brady, whose project was titled ‘Effects of an Intervention on Student Stress, Test-Efficacy, and Sense of Coherence’; Christine Hale and her project ‘The Effects of E-Cigarette Exposure on Cell Viability and Gene Expression;’ and Reed Boeger’s project ‘Studying Bacterial Growth and Interactions in a Bioreactor.’

A full list of 2016’s winners can be found on the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs website.

For more information, go to www.utc.edu/orsp and find details on the PSRA awards and others under the Funding Opportunities tab.