Student shot in head after accidental discharge of gun

By: Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 25th, a non-UTC student was reported shot near campus after accidentally discharging his gun in the parking lot behind the First Baptist Church on East Eighth Street.

The victim, a male student from another University, was in town visiting friends. While in the parking lot behind the church, he accidentally shot himself in the head with the gun he was carrying.

The self inflicted wound did not have life threatening effects on the student. He was treated at Erlanger Hospital and released the same night.

UTC Police assisted with the call after Chattanooga Police Department, Chattanooga Fire Department and medics had arrived.

Evidence and photos were collected by CPD and the gun was located. The incident is still under investigation but it was an isolated incident.

For those who legally carry a gun off campus, Chief of Police Robert Ratchford, encourages students and faculty to do it safely.

“The more trained an individual is, the more comfortable they are with their firearm, the safer they are,” said Ratchford. ” Treat all guns as they are loaded, keep the finger off the trigger at all times. The best way to go about [carrying a gun] is safely.”

To keep up to date on incidents like this one, look out for UTC Alerts and emails.