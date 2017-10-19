Student Spotlight: Kalah Vance, Homecoming Queen

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer —

Kalah Vance, senior from Tallahoma, Tennessee, was elected Homecoming Queen Saturday, Oct. 7.

Her and Top Moc Noble Langley Orie will represent UTC for one year.

Vance, a 21 year old exercise science major, stated that it means much more to her than just a popularity vote.

“It says so much more if your peers and the people you go to school with have enough faith in you to represent them. I see Homecoming Queen as a representation of the student body,” she said. “It also gives me a stronger voice when it comes advocating for the student body.”

Besides school work, Vance is active within UTC’s community as well as outside of it.

Vance has been involved with charity work since before college.

She participated in Distinguished Young Women, a scholarship program for high school girls, when she was a junior in high school. She won on the local level and went on to compete on the state level and was named first runner-up.

“It was a crucial part in my development,” Vance said. “They put so much focus on using the things that you already have, to use for your benefit and then being able [to use it] throughout your life.”

Since then, she helps every year at the state program, which lasts for about a week.

“I try to give back to that program, because I want other girls to be able to learn about themselves like I [did],” Vance said.

She was also involved with D.A.N.C.E as a research assistant last year. D.A.N.C.E stands for developing adolescent needs for culturally-appropriate exercise.

“On Friday’s we [taught] a curriculum for girls on self-efficacy and nutrition, all these things that would go to benefit them later in life,” Vance said. “I taught about things that I struggled with, like being comfortable in your own skin, being able to accept the differences that you have and being proud of them.”

“I think it’s really important to give back to those programs and people, because you didn’t get where you are without their help,” Vance said. “That’s why I give back, I didn’t get here on my own; don’t do it for your own benefit, but in the end it will benefit you. ”

Besides charity work, Vance started working at the ARC as a referee in the spring semester of 2015.

In the following fall semester, she started working as a regular customer service representative.

Since spring 2016, Vance has been a building supervisor.

Vance usually works 15 hours a week. “When I came to college, I didn’t particularly know anybody, so I really had to push myself to get out of my own little bubble. Whenever I started [being a referee] it was a way for me to get to know different people,” she said.

Vance added that working at the ARC definitely brought her out of her shell.

“It was really cool to become part of such a welcoming community,” she said.

Since Spring 2017, Vance has been a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

“I think that their message and their mission really align with what I identify with [and] a lot of my family members are members of the same organization,” Vance said.

Vance is a Brock scholar and member of the Cultural Diversity Council.

“We reach out to the campus community, trying to improve diversity and equity,” Vance said.

In 2016, Vance was named Miss Black and Gold by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, which is a national scholarship pageant. Vance won regional and went to compete on the state level, where she was named Association of Tennessee Alpha Man Representative for 2016. She will be giving her regional title away this month.

After graduation, Vance’s plan was going to school for physical therapy, but she recently decided to pursue a career as a flight attendant instead.

“I’ve always wanted to travel. I have a true passion for other cultures and the way people do things and how it affects their lives and their different perspectives,” Vance said.

Vance will represent the student body for one year and give her title away to the next Homecoming Queen in the fall of 2018.