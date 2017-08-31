Student Spotlight: Madison Hughes

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer—

Meet UTC student, Madison Hughes, who is back for her second year and couldn’t be more excited to be back on campus.

Although Hughes currently lives in Nashville, she is actually a Chattanooga native.

“I was born here in Chattanooga, but my family has moved around and lived in the Franklin area for years now. I do feel like both places are my home, which is pretty cool,” said Hughes.

Hughes was the sixth member of her family to attend UTC which is one of the many reasons that led her to this school. “I have family here in town, which is comforting, and I love how chill, yet exciting the college is in general,” said Hughes.

She immediately fell in love with the atmosphere of the campus. “I like being able to see people that I know everyday, yet always finding new faces,” said Hughes.

Hughes is an Interior Architecture major which keeps her busy and hard at work. “I honestly love it, especially the color and design elements. It’s definitely not an easy major, but I know it will be worth it in the end,” said Hughes.

In her free time, she enjoys sightseeing all around the city, soaking in the outdoors and taking photographs.

She sets herself apart from most people in her major. “I don’t think I want to work for a design firm like most people in my major. I might work in set design for films or possibly hotel design,” said Hughes.

She finds inspiration from several different films but finds it hard to pick a favorite. “Since I am considering going into set design, it’s hard for me to pick a favorite. Some of my favorites are Frida, Black Swan, Amelie and anything Baz Luhrmann,” said Hughes.

She also has dreams of living in the city one day, specifically New York City.

Hughes also loves going out into the city and trying new restaurants, as well as some of her long time favorites. “I want to get out and try more places, but my favorite restaurant as of right now is probably Taco Mamacita; their chicken tortilla soup is to die for,” said Hughes.

She is also a frequent visitor of the Whole Foods downtown for a good bite to eat.

Her go to genre of music is primarily rap, along with jazz and R&B for more relaxed days. “A$AP Mob is my favorite, they really never go wrong,” said Hughes.

Hughes shares that her best piece of advice to incoming students is balance. “Definitely to go to class and try to manage your time, as hard as it is. It’s okay to have time for yourself but rest and time management is key,” said Hughes.

Hughes love for her major and for the city makes her an excellent addition and a friendly face to see on our campus.