Student Spotlight: Noble Langley Orie, Top MOC

By Chelsea Bailey, Staff Writer—

During halftime at the Mocs Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2016, Noble Langley Orie, a senior business-communication double major from Long Island, New York, was named Top MOC.

With graduation approaching, Langley Orie looks forward to putting his degree to good use; He chose a focus in finance and investments with the end goal of a career as a hedge fund manager or stockbroker. His communication skills will come in handy when interacting with clients, as well as in his back-up career in sports broadcasting.

To get where he’s going, Langley Orie would like to land a full-time job at an investment firm right out of college.

“I want to work several years to gain the experience necessary to get into a top tier graduate school,” said Langley Orie. “While working full time, I plan on pursuing my CFA Certification, the highest accreditation in the finance world. It is a three-level test, and I want to take and pass my first level by the end of the next year.”

While on campus, Langley Orie serves as Vice President of Operations in Student Managed Investment Learning Experience, also known as SMILE. His spare time is also devoted to being a Moc Mentor for the College of Business, a supervisor for Campus Recreation, and participating in both the Trading Investments Club and the Financial Management Association.

In previous years, Langley Orie held positions in other organizations.

“I used to be a radio personality for The Perch for three years, but I’ve taken a fall-back role in that organization now,” said Langley Orie. “I have also been a part of Freshman Senate, SGA, Brother 2 Brother, Peer Mentor and an Orientation Leader in the past.”

Off campus, volunteer work has been a large part of Langley Orie’s time in Chattanooga. He’s worked with countless organizations in projects large and small. He has volunteered through organizations on and off campus, including his Seventh Day Adventist church. Some of his favorite service projects are food drives, soup kitchens, Habitat for Humanity and nursing home visits.

“The smile on the face of someone who knows that they will have a meal tonight,” said Langley Orie, “or the sincere gratitude of an elderly woman because you came and sang for them; those reactions make volunteering worth it every time.”

After all he’s done during his time at UTC, Langley Orie counts being names Top MOC as “the pinnacle achievement” of his college career.

“I want to use this platform to inspire others to achieve anything,” said Langley Orie. “[ I want them to] make the most of their college experience and have a true love and passion for their school and community.”

When he first arrived on campus as a freshman, Langley Orie was not as involved or social as he is now.

“I did not know a single soul and used to eat meals by myself every day to start,” said Langley Orie. “However, I wanted to make an impact on this school and decided that only I could define my college career. As a result, I made it my mission to make an impact on this school and the people around me in any way I could. I want to inspire others to do the same, to not be afraid, to put themselves out there, and live everyday to make themselves, this school and this city, a better place.”

From a reserved freshman to Top MOC, Noble Langley Orie has worked hard to make the most of his time at UTC and achieve his goals. After graduation, there’s no doubt he’ll do the same.