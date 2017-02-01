Students, Administrators ‘chat about Chatt’ and discuss campus changes

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

During the Freshman Senate hosted “Chat about Chatt” event, students had an opportunity to ask administrators and department heads about various issues involving the university.

Some of the administrators and department heads who were present include, but are not limited to: Richard Brown, executive vice chancellor of finance and operations; Jerald Ainsworth, provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and Valerie Rutledge, dean of college of health, education, and professional studies.

The first question asked was about the Steak n’ Shake that was rumored to be moving into the UC.

To this question, Brown said, “We are looking at a Steak n’ Shake option, as well as some others, which I think students will be really excited about. Your rumors are true. We haven’t made a final decision yet, but that is one option we are considering.”

The new Chattanooga State Office Building, Holt Hall, and Lupton Library were all addressed next.

“The university is undergoing a number of renovations, and one of those happens to be Holt Hall,” said Ainsworth. “While the end of the hall, where departments like Psychology and English are located, are being renovated, we were given the State Office Building. They are really quite pleased with the move and we have heard they don’t even want to leave now, so that might be a problem. Once we complete Holt Hall, Biology and Environmental Science will occupy the entire building. English, Psychology, and Philosophy will all move to Lupton Hall, which was Lupton Library,” he said.

Next, Dominique Malone, the Vice President of Freshman Senate, made the administration aware of how mold in her Lockmiller dorm made her sick with sinus colds for the majority of last semester. Malone said she went to the clinic on campus, which informed her that the mold was definitely the cause of her sickness. She said that she informed both her Resident Assistant and her Resident Director about the problem, but never saw any change.

Brown said that he is going to take the measurers necessary to make sure that the mold in Lockmiller is eliminated as soon as possible.

The event ended with several students asking administrators to consider implementing more job shadow opportunities for students early in their college careers so that they can determine if their major is right for them.

Both Brown and Ainsworth said that this is a good idea and something that they are going to consider. Ainsworth also reminded students that the University offers students with the opportunity to take a free aptitude test to help them narrow down what career might be best for them to pursue.

For more information about any of these topics, or if you have any other questions about anything that was not discussed at the Chat about Chatt, contact the Office of the Dean of Students by phone at 423-425-4761 or by emailing a staff member listed on the page at www.utc.edu/dean-students/profiles. They will direct you to the correct department or person to talk to.