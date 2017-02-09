Students concerned about Affordable Care Act’s personal effect

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

University students have been left in a wait-and-see mode when it comes to figuring out the effects of the Affordable Care Act repeal.

Newly elected President Donald Trump, congress and senators have vowed to repeal The Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, in order to rewrite health care availability to all Americans. President Trump has signed an executive order directing federal departments to take actions to ease the regulatory requirements from the Affordable Care Act, which has left many students concerned if they will be covered in the future.

The law became controversial because many uninsured Americans who end up paying tax penalties for not enrolling in the healthcare program are low-to-moderate income workers who are juggling rent, car payments or student loans. Critics of the act have also complained that quality of care has decreased through the ACA.

Currently, the provides insurance to over more than 20 million people. The ACA became popular among certain populations because it bans insurance companies from denying health coverage to people with pre-existing health conditions and allows young people to remain on their parents’ plans until age 26.

President Trump has promised Americans that he will replace the ACA with something “better than Obamacare” and will “provide insurance for everybody.” Still, people are very worried if this will remain true.

“Currently things have not changed yet,” said director of Student Health Services, Louanne Weber. “All I have heard is that the newly elected President Trump has signed some documents on Saturday morning to start the process forward to look at revisions to the existing Affordable Care Act, but at this point we don’t know what those are.”

The unknown of the repeal has also left some students across UTC’s campus concerned for themselves and other Americans.

“I was worried about the repeal because I’m on my parent’s insurance with Obamacare,” said Casey Dibble, a sophomore from Murfreesboro, Tenn. “There’s no way I could afford insurance on my own.”

Other students called into question Trump’s understanding of the American people. Taylor Allay, a sophomore from Memphis, Tenn. also expressed her concern regarding the repeal.

“I think the ACA should be altered, but I don’t agree with repealing it completely. I think it’s awesome we give healthcare to those who couldn’t afford it otherwise.”

While some do hope to see the ACA repealed, they look forward to another suggestion.

“I believe the ACA should be repealed because the quality of healthcare has declined but premiums continue to rise,” said Rich Morris, a sophomore from Brentwood, Tenn. “However, I believe the ACA should be replaced the same day of its repeal. Perhaps the bill proposed by Dr. Rand Paul, protecting those with pre existing conditions and other unfortunate circumstances.”