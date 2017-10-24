Students get trapped

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer –

With recent elevator entrapments on campus, students should know what to do when trapped in an elevator.

Since Sept., elevator entrapments have taken place in UCF Apartments, Fletcher Hall and the State Building.

Getting stuck in an elevator can be a traumatic event, but according to Executive Director of Emergency Services Robbie Robinson, it can be resolved easily.

Robinson said that no one should ever try to force the doors open or attempt to get out of the elevator on their own, and should always push the call button. Anyone who gets trapped in an elevator should also take a deep breath and try to stay calm and calm others around them.

“All of the elevators on campus have a call button,” said Robinson. “When you press that button it goes directly to our dispatch center. It also notifies the fire department and the fire department is the emergency response agency that will get them out. Our police department will dispatch an officer also.”

Lauren Alligood is a junior from Johnson City and was recently stuck in an elevator at UCF. She followed the proper guidelines and was out of the elevator within minutes.

“At first I didn’t realize it stopped working, I just thought the doors were taking a little longer to open, but once my friend and I realized we were stuck we called campus police,” said Alligood. “The fire department was there within 15 minutes to pry the door open.”

After everyone is rescued, a contractor is sent to inspect the elevator to make sure all issues are solved.

A regular maintenance schedule is required for all elevators in university buildings and all elevators have to pass an elevator inspection to be certified to minimize the chance of failure.

“There doesn’t seem to be a pattern in the elevator entrapments,” said Robinson. “Elevators are large mechanical devices so sometimes it going to be one thing or another. It’s a constant issue to stay on top of and if something does happen we will do the primitive maintenance required.”