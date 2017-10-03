Students help out campus and community during Day of Service

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer —

With homecoming in full swing, students worked to make an impact on campus and the city of Chattanooga by participating in the Day of Service on Sept. 30.

The UTC Homecoming Steering Committee hosted multiple events Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that gave students the opportunity to help out the greater Chattanooga community.

Cidney Coppock, community engagement co-chair, said that the Day of Service is not a completely new concept for the university.

“The last few years, only the homecoming court has been involved in a community service project the weekend prior to homecoming,” she said. “The last university day of service was about five or six years ago and before that it was not a part of homecoming at all. This year we’re bringing it back as a university wide service day.”

Coppock said that the Day of Service is an opportunity for current students to engage with other students, faculty and alumni in

order to serve the community.

Coppock highlighted the mini community projects that took place during the Day of Service, which lasted from 12:30 – 2:15 p.m. The purpose of these events was to benefit as many places in Chattanooga as possible.

One of these mini community projects was the campus beautification effort that lasted from 9-11:30 a.m.

During this project, students planted flowers, washed cars and cleaned up around campus.

“It’s really just a way for students to help out on campus,” said Coppock. “We got in contact with Lisa Darger, the assistant sustainability coordinator for the university, who gave us this project. It’s a good way (for students) to get volunteer work if they need hours for something, and it’s also a good way for organizations to bond and in general help the community.”

Students also had the opportunity to help out the Humane Educational Society and the Salvation Army.

“If students don’t want to get their hands a little bit dirty and help on campus, then they can help make dog toys for the Humane Society and make cards for the local children’s hospital. We are also making blessing bags for the Salvation Army,” said Coppock.

Coppock said that there is certainly a reason why these specific institutions were chosen for the Day of Service.

“We contacted multiple organizations in Chattanooga and we heard back from different ones whether we could or could not help out. We ultimately chose the Humane Education Society and the Salvation Army because they’re really close to campus and so that people would have different aspects for their interests,” Coppock said.

Coppock said that homecoming is about more than just the football game.

“Homecoming in general is about football, a sense of community and Moc spirit, so we’re really hoping people can feel that throughout the service of others, serving our campus and getting engaged in our community,” Coppock said.

Caroline Waldron, another community engagement co-chair on the committee, echoed Coppock’s remarks and said that she thinks the Day of Service will encourage more people to get involved with the community.

“I think that the university Day of Service holds true to the values of our university and will really help get students and faculty involved in the Chattanooga community.”

Several other students already see some benefits of the Day of Service, particularly due to it happening on the weekend.

Pankti Patel, a senior from Dayton, Tennessee, said having it on the weekend should generate more people as it would not interfere with their work and school.

Alicia Montijo, a freshman from Chattanooga, Tennessee, said, “I think it’s a good idea, that way the people can reach out to the community and stuff, and when it’s on a Saturday I think more people will be able to come.”

James Sowder, a junior from Collierville, Tennessee, said that he thinks fraternity and sorority members will be particularly interested in getting involved with the Day of Service.

“I think largely people participate in it because they reach out to organizations, for example like fraternities and sororities that need service hours.”