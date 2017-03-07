Students look for convenient off-campus housing options

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

When it comes to choosing a place to live off campus, students seem to value specific factors over others.

As found by a survey conducted by The University Echo, 52 percent of students are more inclined to pick places that are affordable on a college budget, while 23 percent prefer fully furnished places, and 13 percent want to live close to campus.

The survey also found that 67 percent of students currently live in an off campus apartment, while only 22 percent live in on campus.

As determined by the same survey, some popular off campus areas students choose to live in include Red Bank, Northshore, downtown, and Signal Mountain.

Brittany Shaw Newman, a real estate broker at Century 21, suggested a few places that students should look into when deciding where to live off campus.

“The Tomorrow Building is a great option for students,” Newman said. “This is a new development by Lamp Post Properties right across from Miller Plaza, just off of Martin Luther King Boulevard, and it’s conveniently located between UTC and downtown. It was recently renovated and boasts stylishly furnished interiors and an atmosphere that’s conductive to getting to know your neighbors and enjoying the perks of urban living.”

Students can sign a lease to rent the Tomorrow Building for 12, 6, or 3 months. Price rates range from $895 a month to $1300 a month depending on the length of the lease as well as the floorplan.

Newman also said that students should look at the 300 Building, which is located at the corner of 6th Street and Pine Street.

“The 300 Building is another great downtown option. It’s a little older, but it offers convenience and can also be furnished,” she said.

Newman also noted that students don’t just have to look at apartments when choosing a place off campus.

“Many students also prefer to live in a house and split the rent with roommates. It just depends on what you want and need. I’ve also known students who will buy a house, or get their parents to buy it, and charge their roommates rent. This is a great way to make a profit and actually invest in something. Chattanooga is one of the top rental markets in the country, so if this is an option, I highly recommend students look into it,” said Newman.

Ultimately Newman said that students should take it upon themselves to choose a place that helps them thrive.

“The place we choose to call home is really a reflection of the lifestyle we want, so think about what is important to you. If it’s health, then maybe you should select a location that is walkable and bikeable. If it’s being able to travel more, then make sure you’re able to find something moderately priced so you can afford your housing but also have the quality of life you desire. Think about how your home can support your lifestyle to help you be the best you can be,” she said.

For more information about off campus housing, email Shaw at ChattanoogaRealEstateAgent@gmail.com, find her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brittanyshawtv, or visit her website at chattanoogarealestatenews.com.