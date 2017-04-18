Students offer their advice to incoming freshmen

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—

A student’s first of college can be a little terrifying and overwhelming, when they don’t know what to expect, which is why current students, who know what these feelings are like, are offering their advice to incoming freshmen.

The transition from high school to college can be scary for many students because of reasons like: moving away from home for the first time, taking tougher classes, and meeting new people.

Chelleigh Bruce, a sophomore from Big Sandy, Tennessee said that the thing that helped her the most with this transition is taking the First Year Experience class, which aims to make the change from high school to college easier for freshmen students.

“I would recommend freshmen students to take this class if they want to become more outgoing and more involved on campus. When I first started my freshmen year, I was reserved, and now at the end of my sophomore year, I can walk up to random people and say, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’.”

Darry Baker said she encourages freshmen students to get out of their dorms and explore new places around campus and Chattanooga. She said it is important for people to spend their time studying in places other than the library.

“Don’t spend all of your time in the library. You’ll end up getting sick of it like I did. Now I hate studying in the library.”

Instead, Baker said she enjoys going to Coolidge Park and studying there.

Melissa Lopez, a junior from Franklin said she advises students to go to their professors’ office hours because that could be the deciding factor of a student’s final grade.

“Definitely go to office hours because if you are on the verge of a ‘B’ and you go to your professor’s office hours, then they will most likely give you an ‘A.’ Establishing a relationship with your professors could also help get you a recommendation for grad school or a job that is more personal than just ‘so and so is a hard worker.’ You need to establish that relationship because your professors will get you far in college.”