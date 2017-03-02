Students peg down desirable dorms

By Jordan Renfroe, Staff Writer —

As the 2017 housing selection deadline quickly approaches, UTC students must weigh out their options as to which dorm choice best fits their lifestyle and preferences.

According to a survey of 30 students who are planning to live in a dorm conducted by The University Echo, a majority of 35 percent stated that they were planning to live in the UC Foundation apartments.

“I plan to live in UCF because south campus is nicer and more conveniently located,” says Sophomore Luke Fox. “It is a little pricey, but worth it. I also prefer to have my own room.”

Although the student majority showed UC Foundation being the most coveted dorm, housing director Carling Wilson added that when it came to observing which dorm was the most popular, there wasn’t a noticeably distinct difference.

“There is such a variety when it comes to housing. It varies for each student because it all comes down to what they are looking for in location and their financial situation,” Wilson stated.

Concerning the qualities student’s hoped to see in their dorm, space and functioning utilities were the most recurring requests. “My goal for the 2017 fall semester is to have a dorm with more space, and working utilities,” freshman Madeline Grudger says. “I chose UCF because it is nicer and I think it displays these qualities well.”

Khaki Maynard, a freshman currently living in the Lockmiller dorm, chose UCF as her priority for its convenient location and upperclassmen only standard. “It’s close to other parts of campus, and you still get your own room and a big kitchen,” Maynard said. “I also like that it’s all upperclassmen.”

In contrast to the most sought after dorm, the UTC Echo survey showed that the least desired dorm was Stagmaier Hall. “I think the last dorm I, and many others would pick, is the Stagmaier dorm.” says freshman Cole Fischer, who currently lives in Guerry. “It is probably the smallest, doesn’t have a kitchen or living area, and you share a bedroom with another person.”

Freshman Emma Hoffman, a current resident of Stagmaier Hall, says that she is switching to UCF because she feels deprived of space and privacy. “UCF is a much better option for me because I will have more space by having my own room. I am also really looking forward to having a kitchen and laundry area again.”