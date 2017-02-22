Students reflect on homecoming changes, removal of step show HLN

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —
Several changes were made to Homecoming that include a new “University Day of Service” on game day and a change to the current model of Step Show in order to boost student morale and participation.
Austin Arias, assistant dean of students, hopes that the changes will “improve the spirit, tradition and inclusiveness of the week.”
Arais states that the decision to remove Step Show was not taken lightly and the Office of the Dean of Students met with many organizations and participated in forums to reach a consensus.
“For a number of years, the Office of the Dean of Students have made attempts to revise the homecoming step show rules and expectations for organizations to address the concerns expressed by our National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations in regards to the cultural significance of their organization’s traditions and rituals,” said Arias.
Arias states that there is not a current decision about what will replace Step Show but hopes to bring a Step Show sponsored by the National Pan-Hellenic Council leadership to Homecoming Week.
A member of NPHC stated that the decision to add a NPHC sponsored Step Show has not been reached on their end, but they plan to discuss and see which direction they will best grow in.
Courtney Williams, a junior from Memphis and the NPHC president, said she was often confused about the use of certain steps and chants in steps during Step Show as there are steps and chants exclusive to certain fraternities and sororities.
“It kind of upsets us when we see stolen chants or steps and you would never see us do someone else in an NPHC’s step because that is not ours,” said Williams.
While stepping and step shows have not always been a part of African American fraternal tradition, it began in the 1950s and comes from the origins of Africa.
“It comes from an African-centric decent so when we decided to start stepping and incorporate that in Greek life it was a way to bring us together by having these steps it was a way to unite us and set us a part from other Greek organizations,” said Williams.
Grace Buford, a senior from Memphis, is a member of Alpha Delta Pi and served as Step Show Chair in 2016.
She feels that the decision could have been handled in a different way.