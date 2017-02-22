Students reflect on homecoming changes, removal of step show HLN

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Several changes were made to Homecoming that include a new “University Day of Service” on game day and a change to the current model of Step Show in order to boost student morale and participation.

Austin Arias, assistant dean of students, hopes that the changes will “improve the spirit, tradition and inclusiveness of the week.”

Arais states that the decision to remove Step Show was not taken lightly and the Office of the Dean of Students met with many organizations and participated in forums to reach a consensus.

“For a number of years, the Office of the Dean of Students have made attempts to revise the homecoming step show rules and expectations for organizations to address the concerns expressed by our National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations in regards to the cultural significance of their organization’s traditions and rituals,” said Arias.

Arias states that there is not a current decision about what will replace Step Show but hopes to bring a Step Show sponsored by the National Pan-Hellenic Council leadership to Homecoming Week.

A member of NPHC stated that the decision to add a NPHC sponsored Step Show has not been reached on their end, but they plan to discuss and see which direction they will best grow in.

Courtney Williams, a junior from Memphis and the NPHC president, said she was often confused about the use of certain steps and chants in steps during Step Show as there are steps and chants exclusive to certain fraternities and sororities.

“It kind of upsets us when we see stolen chants or steps and you would never see us do someone else in an NPHC’s step because that is not ours,” said Williams.

While stepping and step shows have not always been a part of African American fraternal tradition, it began in the 1950s and comes from the origins of Africa.

“It comes from an African-centric decent so when we decided to start stepping and incorporate that in Greek life it was a way to bring us together by having these steps it was a way to unite us and set us a part from other Greek organizations,” said Williams.

Grace Buford, a senior from Memphis, is a member of Alpha Delta Pi and served as Step Show Chair in 2016.

She feels that the decision could have been handled in a different way.

“While I understand there were concerns about the cultural sensitivity of some routines, I do believe there is a way to relieve that tension without removing Step Show all together,” said Buford. “Surely there is a democratic way to implement a plan that works for everyone through empathetic understanding and accommodation. That’s the organization I would be proud to be a part of.”

She feels there could have been more open conversation on the topic without removing it.

“We can no longer afford the luxury of hatred or division. We need unity and compassion now more than ever, even if that means things have to get a little uncomfortable,” said Buford. “Rather than distancing ourselves and creating more dysfunction among our campus, we should be using this as an opportunity to start a conversation about racial harmony and human compassion.”

Williams feels there other options like Greek Show and Lip Sync to make up for Step Show.

“I know there are some people are upset about it but I think [the decision] is going in the right direction,” said Williams. “There are so many other activities that we do throughout the year to make up for not having it.”

Lauren Harby, a senior from Franklin, is a member of Delta Zeta and has participated in Step show the last three years. “I loved it because it was a great way to get involved with my sorority and homecoming,” said Harby. She feels that the decision to remove Step Show was not valid.

“We are always adapting parts of other people’s cultures today, so I am not quite sure why it was such a big deal that we were adapting a part of their culture,” Harby said. “Everyone loved stepping and would probably be more than happy to learn about the origin of it. I know I would love to learn more about it.”

For students disappointed, Williams feels that the meaning of the steps is something to keep in mind.

“Coming from an NPHC background, I would want them to understand that there is no purpose to having a Step Show and having you step if there is no meaning behind it,” said Williams.

For more information on the changes to Homecoming or to stay informed on what will replace Step Show, please visit www.utc.edu/homecoming.