Students stay up all night for charity

Students recently stayed “Up ‘til Dawn” and raised more than $42,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital doing so for the event St. Jude Up ‘Til Dawn.

At the event, more than 50 UTC students gathered in the Aquatic and Recreation Center from midnight until 6 a.m. Saturday for the first student-led fundraiser for St. Jude. The event included games and challenges such as dodgeball, Zumba, a duct tape fashion show and silent disco.

Participants have been fundraising since last April in order to meet the $100 requirement to attend the event.

Its first year to participate, UTC teamed up with 100 other universities and organizations nationwide to raise money for St. Jude. The program has been receiving donations from students, groups and corporate sponsors such as CARTA. UTC’s Sigma Nu fraternity contributed all of its fall philanthropy proceeds to the fundraiser.

“I believe that our University felt a need and a connection in order to get involved in this philanthropic organization,” said Graham Alexander, a senior who served as the event and logistics director for the “Up ‘til Dawn” executive board.

“Our initial fundraising goal was $35,000. Starting from basically scratch, we estimated what we thought would be a reasonable amount to achieve,” said Alexander. “After reaching our initial goal near the end of 2016 we increased our goal to $40,000.” A total $42,120.17 was raised during the event.

Alexander said his favorite memory from the experience was getting to visit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

"I learned what hope looks like in action. I have never felt more encouraged and inspired than I was at that point. It is difficult to elaborate on just how amazing the hospital and the employees are and all that they do to ensure that no children die in the dawn of life, just as the founder, Danny Thomas, believed in 1960," he said.

Even though UTC’s active fundraising has concluded for this year, donations may be made at any time and will be counted towards next year’s total. To donate through UTC’s program visit the fundraising website at fundraising.stjude.org.