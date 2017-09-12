Students use garden to give back to community

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer—

During the 2016-2017 school year, The College of Arts and Sciences started a garden that has since created many opportunities for student involvement on campus and in the Chattanooga community.

The garden was created to serve educational needs, said Jose Barbosa, an associate professor from the Cape Verde Islands.

“There was a desire to start a new project, and the UTC administration provided a piece of land from within the university,” Barbosa said. “It came from a common interest of teaching students how to garden.”

The garden even had its roots in a UTC facility according to Barbosa, getting its start at Engel Stadium and becoming a landmark for the university over time.

The garden provided a wide variety of produce when it was still the main focus, with vegetables, fruits and leaves (lettuce, collard greens, turnip greens, radishes, sweet potatoes and tuber) all being grown there.

Olivia Barker, a senior from Cincinnati, Ohio, frequently worked on the garden by cutting the grass, tilling the soil, tending to and watering the plants, and keeping weeds in check.

The most difficult parts for her were keeping the weeds out of the garden and watering the plants on the plot’s farthest side with continual trips to the hose or water barrels.

All of that produce has to go somewhere whenever a surplus comes around though, with most of it going to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen on East 11th Street.

“When we couldn’t take it to the kitchen, when it was oversaturated, we put some in the UTC facilities for the employees there.” said Barbosa.

The garden certainly has potential environmental benefits, and Barbosa encourages students to care about the positive effects of the garden.

“There are areas where you have land available,” said Barbosa. “Instead of leaving land unattended, you could put it to produce. If you think about what the environment can bring, you can use it to produce food without using chemicals, which is what we do here. We explain to students the advantages and disadvantages to do things naturally over using chemicals that can have detrimental effects on the environment.” he said.

Barbosa said that the garden has been worked on this year as well, with the garden’s three plots being located at the soccer field behind the Challenger Center, in front of Holt Hall, and near the administration facilities respectively.

Despite the problems and difficulties with last year’s garden, students continued to persevere through hardships and in turn be impacted by their hard work.

“Working on the garden was hard: there were some very tough times to work through and the summer heat was relentless; however, there was something to be said about the impact it had on my work ethic and my self-esteem. I found a place that had a funny professor, a challenge that had very straightforward rules that were easy to follow, and a great goal,” said Barker.

Barbosa advises anyone who wants to get involved with the garden’s activities to contact him by telephone at (423) 425-4299.