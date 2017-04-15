Summer program looks for student mentors

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

Students are needed as mentors for a new summer transition program on campus called “Moc Up.”

Moc Up is intended for new students who are eligible for Pell Grants and scholarships. Director of Student Transition Programs, Jason Harville, said that the intention of the program is to retain those students.

“Our current data shows that those students are least likely to reach 30 hours in the institution,” said Harville. “Our goal is to keep them here by getting them started in the summer with additional programming, resources, and getting current students involved with them as mentors so hopefully they will stay around here.”

The University is reaching out to 600 eligible students to get them involved in the program. Within a week, 85 students signed up just by email which Harville said was amazing considering many people don’t respond to emails.

During the day, the mentors will be guiding the new students around campus from different sessions, but at night they will be leading small group sessions sharing their experiences and also serving as policy enforcers because they will be staying on campus. They will mainly be making sure the new students know how to be successful from a student’s perspective.

The program is looking for a very diverse group of mentors so they will be able to identify with the diverse group of new students.

“I’m trying to get as many types of students as possible,” said Harville. “I don’t necessarily want the same students who are involved in everything else on campus. I’m more interested in reaching out to the general population instead of just segmented groups because the students that they will be working with are from a variety of backgrounds and they are expecting a variety of different experiences so I want to make sure they are getting that in terms of who they are looking at as their mentors.”

Leaders of the program are also looking for dependable mentors as the job reaches beyond a few hours of work.

“Students need to understand that they will pretty much be working 24/7 for two weeks with these students,” said Harville. “A lot is expected of them so I need people who understand that.”

The mentorship also provides great benefits including a stipend, all meals and assigned on campus housing. It also provides experience with network building, leadership development and professional growth.

To be a mentor you have to be a sophomore as of June 1, 2017, 2.5 GPA or higher, no conduct history, available June 2 through June 18 and a passion for helping new Mocs.

For more information or an application contact Jason-Harville@utc.edu.