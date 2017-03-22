Survey to analyze student engagement and its impacts on learning

By Jordan Renfroe, Staff Writer —

A survey being offered to freshman and seniors will look at students’ engagement in school organizations and how it may reflect their learning activity.

The National Survey of Student engagement is looking closer at how the practice of staying active reflects the behaviors of students that are more likely to reach the desired outcome of college, such as staying enrolled and completing a degree.

NSSE determines student engagement by looking at critical features that reflect the quality of college.

“The first thing we look at, is the amount of time and effort students put into their studies, and other educationally purposeful activities,” Kristen Noblit, the senior research associate in the Office of Planning, Evaluation & Institutional Research, said. “The second is how the institution allocates its resources and organizes the curriculum and other learning opportunities to get students to participate in activities that decades of research studies show are linked to student learning.“

NSSE believes that the student body’s activeness in organizations is an important thing to measure because it can give large hints as to what kind of students are more likely to stay enrolled and continue their studies after graduating.

“As part of UTC’s mission, we strive to actively engage students within the University and community, and NSSE is a great source to measure the levels of that engagement,” Noblit said.

Once completed, the results of the survey are compared to other universities in order to better understand what students value the most when it comes to a positive learning environment and college experience. According to Noblit, 560 college and universities participated in the 2016 NSSE Survey administration, resulting in a total of 322,582 student responses.

“By comparing our results with students from other similar universities, we gain insight as to what classroom practices and social activities are most effective with students at other universities and that we could offer more often, or in a more effective way, at UTC,” Noblit said.

Kristen Noblit encourages students to take the survey, as it allows them to have a voice about what they find the most valuable when it comes to a good learning environment. The survey also offers prizes in exchange for participation that include “goodies” from the Tennessee Aquarium, the Chattanooga Zoo and local restaurants. A grand prize winner will receive an iPad. The first 100 responders will also receive a set of earbuds.

The survey opened March 20.