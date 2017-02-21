T-Minus one more month until Spring Break

By Heather Newlin, Features Editor–

It seems early, but at this point in the semester, most exhausted students I know are starting to look forward to spring break.

This week I worked my way through the midterms for my 19 hours of class while I started my first week at a second job, and I finally figured out what it means to be busy. While it’s crushing that I still have to wait a month until spring break, I’m going to need all the time I can get to plan an amazing week.

None of us really need encouragement to start trying to plan a week vacation; if college students can make it happen, we end up at the beach with our friends in no time. Some people just can’t take a week off work or spend a week not studying. But no matter what your spring break is going to look like, planning things a month ahead of time ensures that you can use your week off school the way you want to.

If you’re planning on staying in Chattanooga and working extra hours, take the time now to tell your boss you want the extra shifts (or less hours if you’re trying to chill a little bit that week!) before they schedule someone else. Also tell them you want the early morning shifts so you can enjoy the longer hours of sunlight in March and go out with your friends on the weekends.

If you’re planning a trip, you still have a month to save up, recruit people for your road trip and plan your itinerary. My friends are planning a trip to backpack the grand canyon, and we need this whole month to save money, gather our supplies and train.

If you’re looking for a beach house or a hotel, some of them still have spots open, so take the time to check and see what is still available sometime this week. The big popular beaches like Destin fill up early, but remember you can also snag a spot at a less popular beach a little bit farther away to save money and find somewhere cheaper to stay.

No matter what you end up doing for spring break, appreciate the time off! Our years of dependable school breaks are ending, except for you smart few in the education department who will be in school technically forever.

If you see me daydreaming in the UC between now and March 13, don’t bother me (even though I should be studying), because I’ll definitely be thinking about spring break.