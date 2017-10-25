Takeaways from the loss to The Citadel

UTC defensive lineman Derek Mahaffey walks off the field after the UTC vs The Citadel football game at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

Rod Johnson (2) reaches for the goalline while Dale Warren (20) and Lucas Webb (29) try to bring him down. The Mocs defense is 4th in the SoCon for the year in yards allowed. Saturday October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

Bingo Morton (5) gets some yards after the catch on the final drive of the game Saturday. Morton was UTC's leading receiver Saturday having 3 receptions for 56 yards. Saturday October 21, 2017 (Photo by Cade Deakin)

Kailik Williams (7) defends a pass on Alphonso Stewart (9). Stewart had 4 receptions for 33 yards in UTC's 20-14 loss to The Citadel Saturday. Saturday October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

Citadel b-back Lorenzo Ward stretches out for extra yardage during the UTC-Citadel game at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017 (Photo by Troy Stolt)

Darrell Bridges (14) jumps into the end zone in the second quarter. Bridges had a career high rushing day running for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns, Saturday October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

UTC running back Darrell Bridges dives over the goal line to score his second touchdown of the day at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. Bridges would finish the game with 149 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

Citadel A-back Cam Jackson (18) is chased by UTC's DJ Prather (7) during the UTC-Citadel game on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

Dominque Allen (19) jumps over Dale Warren (20) on a run play. Warren was in on 5 tackles at his first home game back from a suspension. Saturday October 21, 2017 (Photo by Cade Deakin)

Service members from each branch hold their respective flags at halftime of the UTC-Citadel game. UTC was honoring veterans and active service members on Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 21, 2017. (Photo by Cade Deakin)

Veterans perform a 21 gun salute at halftime of the UTC-Citadel game. UTC was honoring veterans and active service members on Military Appreciation Day Saturday. Saturday, October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

Darrell Bridges (14) scores a touchdown on a 61 yard run early in the 1st quarter. Bridges had a career high rushing day running for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns, Saturday October 21, 2017 (Photo by Cade Deakin)

UTC quarterback Cole Copeland (12) fumbles the football after being hit in the first quarter of the UTC-Citadel home game at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

#80 Joseph Parker leads the Mocs onto the field holding the US flag. UTC was honoring veterans and active service members on Military Appreciation Day. Saturday October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

The color guard marches off of the field pregame at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

The UTC football team played arguably the most complete game of the season but it wasn’t enough as the Mocs fell to The Citadel 20-14 on Military Appreciation Day at Finley Stadium.

The Mocs had their chances toward the end of the game but it wasn’t enough as UTC fell to 1-7 on the season and 1-4 in Southern Conference play. The following are a few takeaways from the loss to The Citadel.

Darrell Bridges runs wild

Senior running back Darrell Bridges, Chattanooga, posted a season-high 149 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdowns in the loss. Bridges busted a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter which was the longest rush of the season for UTC.

“I could tell I’m getting old,” said Bridges about his 61-yard touchdown run. “I knew the whole time that I had just enough but all my teammates said I was cutting it too close.”

The Citadel’s triple option attack

The Citadel executed the triple option offense to perfection as the Bulldogs posted 405 rushing yards on 65 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. The Citadel had four players rush for more than 50 yards. The Bulldogs were led by Grant Drakeford who posted 97 yards on eight carries.

“We just gave up some plays and missed some tackles; such a critical part of defending options,” said UTC coach Tom Arth about stopping the option attack. “You have to tackle well. We didn’t tackle constantly well throughout the course of the game. That hurts you.”

Dowdell impressive on special teams

Freshman defensive back Brandon Dowdell, Cordele, Georgia, had an impressive day on special teams for the Mocs. Dowdell posted three kick returns for 130 yards including two returns for 50 yards each. Dowdell also posted a 37-yard punt return which set up UTC’s touchdown in the second quarter.

“I thought Brandon [Dowdell] did a great job,” said Arth. “He really got some great returns and sparked a lot of energy. He put our offense in great positions on a number of different occasions today.”

Third down conversions

The Mocs posted a dismal 0-for-7 on third down conversions in the loss to The Citadel. UTC constantly found themselves punting the ball away in short yardage situations due to failed third down conversions.

“At the end of the day, overall, it has to be better,” said Arth about the third conversions. “We put ourselves in some third-and-shorts, third-and-twos, some third-and-threes, some third-and-fours, that we didn’t convert on. It’s hard to be a good football team when we can’t convert on third-and-short like that.”