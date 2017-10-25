Takeaways from the loss to The Citadel

_DSC0684

The Sugar Mocs perform pregame at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_DSC0722

The color guard marches off of the field pregame at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_DSC0039 copy

#80 Joseph Parker leads the Mocs onto the field holding the US flag. UTC was honoring veterans and active service members on Military Appreciation Day. Saturday October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

_DSC0773

UTC quarterback Cole Copeland (12) fumbles the football after being hit in the first quarter of the UTC-Citadel home game at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_DSF0304

Darrell Bridges (14) makes Citadel defensive back Wally Wilmore (3) miss on a tackle to break open a 61 yard rushing touchdown on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_MG_3276 copy

Darrell Bridges (14) scores a touchdown on a 61 yard run early in the 1st quarter. Bridges had a career high rushing day running for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns, Saturday October 21, 2017 (Photo by Cade Deakin)

_MG_3565 copy

Veterans perform a 21 gun salute at halftime of the UTC-Citadel game. UTC was honoring veterans and active service members on Military Appreciation Day Saturday. Saturday, October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

_MG_3639 copy

Service members from each branch hold their respective flags at halftime of the UTC-Citadel game. UTC was honoring veterans and active service members on Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 21, 2017. (Photo by Cade Deakin)

UTC defensiveback Rashun Freeman makes a tackle during the UTC-Citadel football game at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_MG_3700 copy

Dominque Allen (19) jumps over Dale Warren (20) on a run play. Warren was in on 5 tackles at his first home game back from a suspension. Saturday October 21, 2017 (Photo by Cade Deakin)

_DSC0293

Citadel A-back Cam Jackson (18) is chased by UTC's DJ Prather (7) during the UTC-Citadel game on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_DSC0014 copy

UTC running back Darrell Bridges dives over the goal line to score his second touchdown of the day at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. Bridges would finish the game with 149 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_MG_3488 copy

Darrell Bridges (14) jumps into the end zone in the second quarter. Bridges had a career high rushing day running for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns, Saturday October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

_DSC0303

Citadel quarterback Dominique Allen (19) is tackled by UTC defensive back D.J. Jackson at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_DSC0929

Citadel b-back Lorenzo Ward stretches out for extra yardage during the UTC-Citadel game at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017 (Photo by Troy Stolt)

_MG_3774 copy

Kailik Williams (7) defends a pass on Alphonso Stewart (9). Stewart had 4 receptions for 33 yards in UTC's 20-14 loss to The Citadel Saturday. Saturday October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

_MG_4164

Bingo Morton (5) gets some yards after the catch on the final drive of the game Saturday. Morton was UTC's leading receiver Saturday having 3 receptions for 56 yards. Saturday October 21, 2017 (Photo by Cade Deakin)

_MG_3866

Rod Johnson (2) reaches for the goalline while Dale Warren (20) and Lucas Webb (29) try to bring him down. The Mocs defense is 4th in the SoCon for the year in yards allowed. Saturday October 21, 2017 (photo by Cade Deakin)

_DSC0502

Citadel Quarterback Dominique Allen (19) takes a knee to end The Citadel-UTC football game at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

UTC defensive lineman Derek Mahaffey walks off the field after the UTC vs The Citadel football game at Finley Stadium on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

The UTC football team played arguably the most complete game of the season but it wasn’t enough as the Mocs fell to The Citadel 20-14 on Military Appreciation Day at Finley Stadium.

The Mocs had their chances toward the end of the game but it wasn’t enough as UTC fell to 1-7 on the season and 1-4 in Southern Conference play. The following are a few takeaways from the loss to The Citadel.

Darrell Bridges runs wild

Senior running back Darrell Bridges, Chattanooga, posted a season-high 149 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdowns in the loss. Bridges busted a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter which was the longest rush of the season for UTC.

“I could tell I’m getting old,” said Bridges about his 61-yard touchdown run. “I knew the whole time that I had just enough but all my teammates said I was cutting it too close.”

The Citadel’s triple option attack

The Citadel executed the triple option offense to perfection as the Bulldogs posted 405 rushing yards on 65 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. The Citadel had four players rush for more than 50 yards. The Bulldogs were led by Grant Drakeford who posted 97 yards on eight carries.

“We just gave up some plays and missed some tackles; such a critical part of defending options,” said UTC coach Tom Arth about stopping the option attack. “You have to tackle well. We didn’t tackle constantly well throughout the course of the game. That hurts you.”

Dowdell impressive on special teams

Freshman defensive back Brandon Dowdell, Cordele, Georgia, had an impressive day on special teams for the Mocs. Dowdell posted three kick returns for 130 yards including two returns for 50 yards each. Dowdell also posted a 37-yard punt return which set up UTC’s touchdown in the second quarter.

“I thought Brandon [Dowdell] did a great job,” said Arth. “He really got some great returns and sparked a lot of energy. He put our offense in great positions on a number of different occasions today.”

Third down conversions

The Mocs posted a dismal 0-for-7 on third down conversions in the loss to The Citadel. UTC constantly found themselves punting the ball away in short yardage situations due to failed third down conversions.

“At the end of the day, overall, it has to be better,” said Arth about the third conversions. “We put ourselves in some third-and-shorts, third-and-twos, some third-and-threes, some third-and-fours, that we didn’t convert on. It’s hard to be a good football team when we can’t convert on third-and-short like that.”

Chris King

Sports Editor

Chris is a Hendersonville native that was named the Sports Editor in April 2017 after being the Assistant Sports Editor since January 2016. Chris enjoys watching and learning more about various different sports, especially football and basketball. He plans to graduate in spring of 2018 with a degree in Communication and a minor in Promotion.

