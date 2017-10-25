By Chris King, Sports Editor —
The UTC football team played arguably the most complete game of the season but it wasn’t enough as the Mocs fell to The Citadel 20-14 on Military Appreciation Day at Finley Stadium.
The Mocs had their chances toward the end of the game but it wasn’t enough as UTC fell to 1-7 on the season and 1-4 in Southern Conference play. The following are a few takeaways from the loss to The Citadel.
Darrell Bridges runs wild
Senior running back Darrell Bridges, Chattanooga, posted a season-high 149 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdowns in the loss. Bridges busted a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter which was the longest rush of the season for UTC.
“I could tell I’m getting old,” said Bridges about his 61-yard touchdown run. “I knew the whole time that I had just enough but all my teammates said I was cutting it too close.”
The Citadel’s triple option attack
The Citadel executed the triple option offense to perfection as the Bulldogs posted 405 rushing yards on 65 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. The Citadel had four players rush for more than 50 yards. The Bulldogs were led by Grant Drakeford who posted 97 yards on eight carries.
“We just gave up some plays and missed some tackles; such a critical part of defending options,” said UTC coach Tom Arth about stopping the option attack. “You have to tackle well. We didn’t tackle constantly well throughout the course of the game. That hurts you.”
Dowdell impressive on special teams
Freshman defensive back Brandon Dowdell, Cordele, Georgia, had an impressive day on special teams for the Mocs. Dowdell posted three kick returns for 130 yards including two returns for 50 yards each. Dowdell also posted a 37-yard punt return which set up UTC’s touchdown in the second quarter.
“I thought Brandon [Dowdell] did a great job,” said Arth. “He really got some great returns and sparked a lot of energy. He put our offense in great positions on a number of different occasions today.”
Third down conversions
The Mocs posted a dismal 0-for-7 on third down conversions in the loss to The Citadel. UTC constantly found themselves punting the ball away in short yardage situations due to failed third down conversions.
“At the end of the day, overall, it has to be better,” said Arth about the third conversions. “We put ourselves in some third-and-shorts, third-and-twos, some third-and-threes, some third-and-fours, that we didn’t convert on. It’s hard to be a good football team when we can’t convert on third-and-short like that.”