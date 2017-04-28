Taking advantage of UTC’s resources

By John Mitchell, Sports Editor–

I guess you can just chalk it up the typical male bravado, but I’ve always been reluctant to ask people for help when I needed it.

Office hours? Nope. The last thing I’d want to do in my free time is meet with a professor. Study groups? Nope. I’ll just study two hours before the test from the comfort of my home. Meet with a librarian? Nope. I have all the information I need on the internet.

It was this mindset that sent me down a disastrous path in my freshman year at UTC. It wasn’t until my GPA was obliterated, and I found myself staring down the barrel of academic suspension that my feelings towards seeking help reversed. That was unfortunate for me, but it doesn’t have to be for you.

The next time you walk around campus on a nice day, take a couple minutes to look around and immerse yourself with all the resources designed to help us all be successful. Resources that we’ve theoretically paid for with that little thing called tuition.

Have you seen that library we have? It’s an educational sanctuary with information and technology leaking out of its pores. What about the people inside?They’re helpful too. I don’t even think of librarians as that nowadays, they’re a lot more similar to angels. They’re incredibly nice and will typically be more than happy to move mountains to help you.

Professors here at UTC are usually the same way. I know there are some that aren’t, but there are always going to be at least a few bad apples in a batch. Think about this, most if not all of your work in courses is going to be judged by a single person. So in theory, understanding what that person expects and likes can only be a benefit as you move forward. If anything, having a good relationship with a professor might score you some sympathy points at the end of the semester, because I know we’ve all needed that at one point.

College is also based so much around networking and knowing people in the field that you want to work in. Public Service Announcement: the educators and administrators on campus weren’t just picked up off the street. Many of them have had distinguished and professional careers doing something you’re going to school to be. Always be open to ask questions and make yourself stand out from the crowd that is the rest of the student body. You never know what one conversation could do for both your academic and professional life.