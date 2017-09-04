Commentary: Taylor Swift’s new persona is unoriginal and cringe-worthy

By Sylvia Shipman, Features Editor –

This past week, Taylor Swift once again branded herself as the victim, but with a twist; she’s now an jaded pop princess who has gone rogue after people made her look bad for malicious decisions she made herself.

Her newest single “Look What You Made Me Do” came out this past week to lube us up for the second-hand embarrassment that we will experience when the rest of her album “Reputation” is released. “Reputation” is supposed to be Taylor Swift taking back her soiled public image from the hands of those who exposed her as a backstabbing snake.

In case you don’t follow pop culture, Taylor Swift’s reputation was ruined last summer when she was exposed as liar who went back on her word in order to play the victim role. After the entire VMA debacle circa 2009 that I won’t even waste my time going into, West and Swift were supposedly friends until West came out with a new song called “Famous,” in which he says “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous.” Yeah, another arrogant quote from West. What’s new?

When asked about the song, Swift said that she was hurt and betrayed because she thought she and West were still on good terms. She once again was the victim, until Kim Kardashian pulled a move that should have won her the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Journalism; she released a video of West on the phone getting permission from Swift to sing about making her famous, directly contradicting Swift’s “hurt” statements. In the video, Swift encouraged West to write about the situation from his own narrative and promised to tell reporters that she was cool with it, but her damsel-in-distress publicity campaign did otherwise.

The tape is hard to dispute. It’s clearly Swift’s voice. She clearly says it’s okay. It clearly exposed her as a liar. Her flimsy “I didn’t know he would call me ‘that bitch,’ and that’s why I’m hurt” excuse didn’t make up for the fact that she’s straight up lying in the tape.

Flash forward to Swift’s current attempts to own up to the fact that her reputation is ruined… by playing the victim again? Her song title literally blames others for her behavior, “Look What You Made Me Do.” She’s still not taking ownership of her decisions and passes the blame onto others.

The music has a much more EDM feel, and I actually think it’s a good back track. But it’s not Swift’s music that I’ve ever had a problem with. I think she’s a talented musician. It’s the immature lyrics that lay overtop the music that I hate. “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined/ I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!” is not a far cry from the petty and childish Swift that we all know and love/hate. She literally says she has a list of names of those who wronged her… Regina George much?

It’s the same whiny and wronged young girl that’s the star of “You Belong With Me,” “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” By the time she released “1989,” I assumed Swift had become comfortable in her niche; she made music for teenage girls who felt they were overlooked and didn’t quite fit in with the cooler girls in school that had boyfriends.

It’s the type of music you dance to in your room in your pajamas or sing along to in the car. And I didn’t blame her for staying in her niche because it was making her millions.

When she came out with “1989,” I enjoyed the album a lot and felt that, although she was still making music that was aimed at the teenage girl demographic, she had matured, especially in “Shake It Off” and her satirical “Blank Space.” I definitely felt it didn’t deserve the Album of the Year Award from the Grammy’s over Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” but that’s a different opinion piece entirely.

What I’m saying is “1989” was the album where Swift had the chance to rebrand herself, which she did in a way. But then again, she wasn’t expecting the fury of what happens when you mess with a member of the Kardashian clan.

This new “Taylor Swift” she’s trying to put out just falls flat in my opinion. She’s trying to jump from the preppy, bouncy blonde that we all knew in high school to the cynical punk that smokes cigarettes behind the bleachers. Her new single and new “look” is the equivalent to when one of her teenage fans comes to school one day dressed in black and with a shaky, thick layer of eyeliner on. It’s a hastily and poorly-done phase that she will move on from once she realizes it’s causing her more embarrassment than admiration.

The final thing I have to say is: Taylor, if you really did want to be “excluded from this narrative,” then you would stop trying to capitalize on it so much.