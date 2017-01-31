Technology attributed to cheating by students, faculty

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor—

The concern and recognition of technology as a cheating tool on college campuses is growing amongst students and faculty.

In an anonymous survey taken by 67 college students on campus, 41 stated that they had cheated during their college career.

Caleb Goss, a senior and environmental science major from Crossville, Tenn., feels that cheating is a very common occurrence on college campuses and many students use their phones to do it.

“Even the students who appear to be the best to the professors, they’re kicked back looking at that phone half the time,” said Goss. “You can either cheat or put in effort. It is easier if you know you can get away with it.”

Many students who answered “No” to cheating in college seemed to be concerned with with the lack of “honor and integrity” of students who cheat.

One student sarcastically responded when asked how they cheat by stating “By going to class, studying and knowing the material so I can do my own work and be tested on my own knowledge. Another stated that they never cheated “because they had morals”.

While is clear that cheating is perceived as wrong, many students used the word “necessary” when explaining their experience with cheating.

Micheal Brown, a senior and biology major from Knoxville, states that some students see it that way.

“Sometimes it is almost like a necessity for some people in some classes,” said Brown.

Some participants of the survey voiced a similar idea. One student submitted “Just for one class- Spanish. That’s really the only time I’ve had to”.

Dr. Dawn Ford, Executive Director of the Walker Center for Teaching and Learning and adjunct professor, supports faculty with teaching styles and course design, specifically with online classes.

Dr. Ford provides tools to professors in order to prevent cheating such as Safe Assign, test timing and randomizing and alternating tests. Another preventative measure online professors can use is remote proctoring which allows professors to record the students taking the exam through there webcam in order to catch any misuse of notes or the internet during an online test.

“Some believe that there may be more cheating in online classes than face-to-face,” said Ford. “Of course, There is no evidence of this.”

As a professor, she has had a couple of cases of cheating but states that she felt that the student did not even know they were plagiarizing.

“Sometimes students just copy and paste and they do not realize that that is plagiarizing,” said Ford. “I just use that as a teachable moment and explain to them that they need to put things into their own words and still need to cite the source because you are taking ideas and thoughts from someone else.”

The Student Handbook is broad in the terms of how it describes cheating. However, when a professor or other student files a complaint, the case is reviewed by the Honor Court and action is taken depending on the decision of the court.

The University protocol also allows academic freedom to the professors. This means that if a student is caught cheating, a professor can decide on the penalty for the student and with consent of the student can bypass the Honor Court process.

Dr. Marcia Noe, a English professor and Chair of Honor Court, has served on court and has taken many students to Honor Court.

“My policy is an F in the course on any kind of cheating on any kind of assignment and Honor Court,” said Noe.

“I feel that going to Honor Court can be a learning experience for the student,” said Noe. “If you have to sit there and face a panel of students and faculty and explain… it will cause you to think about why you did what you did.”

Dr. Noe has never used the professor waiver option presented by the University but as chair she finds that most professors exercise that option. She feels that this can be attributed to a professor’s lack of time.

On top of the 10 to 20 cases Honor Court each semester, Dr. Noe also see around 20 or 30 more cases that are filed through the professor waiver option but do not make it through the Honor Court and are handled between the student and professor.

“I feel that digital technology has increased cheating exponentially,” said Noe. “When I was on honor court, before we had all of these electronic tools, one student would copy another student’s paper and there would be at most, two students in there.”

Dr. Noe states that she now sees many more students involved in each case with the use of texting and online crutches during exams.

For more details about the Honor code or specifics in the student handbook on cheating, please visit www.utc.edu/dean-students/student-handbook.php.