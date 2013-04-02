Technology has quickly become a necessity for college experience

By Editorial, Chattanooga, TN—With the growing competition among college students for positions in the real world, the need for extracurricular activities and other experience is growing.

With this growth comes the increase in responsibilities and time commitments, making technology and its never ending capacity for communication a vital part of the day-to-day existence of the college kid.

A cell phone is a basic necessity for every college student these days. Our phones are gateways to a multitude of communication connections in and outside of school.

Whether it is a text message from the boss of your internship, a phone call from a potential job opportunity, or an email from your teacher saying he or she added an assignment you have to complete before class, students need to have the accessibility to see these things and act fast.

Not only is a phone a necessity, but also it seems social media is becoming a necessity for school assignments and promoting yourself to potential clients.

Students are using Facebook to make it easier to keep up with class assignments and group work. Students are doing this by adding other students to a “group” and corresponding through the Facebook group. Through Facebook, they can keep each other updated on assignments and have easy communication if the professor made any group assignments.

Students are even pushing for activating a Twitter account to follow more figures in the career field they are interested in so they can have easy access to the company they have their opportunistic eyes on.

Also, many students are making a LinkedIn account to promote themselves to potential employers by listing past and current experience as well as achievements, then connecting with leading people in a company they are interested in.

Social media is now an aspect of technology that college students are taking seriously, checking rigorously and updating constantly.

The convenience of having a laptop is one that many college students could not do without as well. More and more teachers are using Blackboard to post assignments, online readings and give online quizzes, so students are being pushed towards purchasing the convenience of a laptop rather than hoping a computer is free in the library or computer lab.

Also, the mobility of a laptop gives students the opportunity to get more work done in more places instead of being confined to one location for hours (which is a lot of time to give up between the demand of time for classes, internships, etc.

Because of this, it comes to no surprise that pencils and pens are slowly disappearing from the essential utensils to work with and the keyboard is taking over.

From what is being seen at UTC, it is not surprising that a February survey by Zipcar, a car rental company, found mobile devices to be more important to the millennial generation than owning a vehicle.

College students have been so impacted by the competition of their peers, the need to promote themselves to future employers, and the increase of the majority of their professor’s use of the Internet to communicate with students.