Terminated WUTC reporter sues University

By Alina Hunter-Grah, News Editor —

Jacqui Helbert, a WUTC reporter whose termination recently sparked outrage among the community, has recently filed a lawsuit against the University that asks for $1 million in damages and a trial by jury.

The lawsuit, which was filed on March 30, seeks damages for the actions taken against her by the University that include violating Helbert’s constitutional rights that guarantee a freedom of speech and of the press, retaliating and intimidating Helbert after the story was published and for violating the Public Employee Political Freedom Act that protects Helbert’s right to speak with political officials.

The lawsuit comes after speculation that Helbert was fired from WUTC after State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville), State Rep. Kevin Brooks (R-Cleveland), State Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixson) and State Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) all expressed concerns to the University. The lawsuit states that while the legislators said that they were unhappy with the article because they felt that Helbert had not adequately identified herself as a reporter, the real reasons may stem from the negative light they were framed in.

The lawsuit summarizes several emails between Helbert; Michael Miller, WUTC’s news director and Mary Newman, WUTC’s director of development and underwriting, that suggest this assumption.

“[Mike Miller] warned that Representative Brooks may be unhappy about being viewed as “gay friendly” in the news story and losing 8 voter support in his home jurisdiction,” the lawsuit reads. “He added that lawmakers are meeting with UTC officials and might threaten to cut state funding.”

The lawsuit also summarizes later discussions between WUTC employees about meetings that occurred between state legislators and University officials.

“On March 17, 2017, Mary Ollie Newman met with Ms. Helbert and Mr. Miller again,” reads the lawsuit. “She said she had spoken to UTC Chancellor Steven Angle’s Chief of Staff, Terry Denniston. Ms. Newman advised that Senator Gardenhire and others may use the story to “lash out” at UTC because he was ‘just annoyed by proxy.’ The perceived viewpoint of the story, and the quoted words of his colleagues, drew his ire. Per UTC, the news story was indeed coupled with Gardenhire’s meeting with UTC officials.”

The lawsuit states that more details about the meeting between University officials and state legislators later come to WUTC employee knowledge.

“On March 21, 2017, Ms. Newman and Mr. Miller met with Ms. Helbert yet again. Ms. Newman stated that UTC was operating under a ‘conflict of interest,’ explaining that UTC is taking “$50 million dollars from the state” and being subjected to ‘blackmailing,” the lawsuit reads. “Mr. Miller added that Chancellor Angle’s Chief, Ms. Denniston, advised him directly that the lawmakers were now talking about defunding 10 WUTC (which would cost everyone their jobs).”

Because of these suspicions, the lawsuit is calling the accusation that Helbert failed to identify herself a pretext.

