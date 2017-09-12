Terrell Owens to compete in “Dancing With the Stars”

Mocs who tune in to “Dancing With the Stars” will recognize a familiar face this season.

Former National Football League (NFL) All-Pro wide receiver and a member of the 2003 UTC Athletics Hall of Fame class, Terrell Owens, is a member of season 25 of the hit show “Dancing With the Stars.”

In his four seasons as a member of the UTC football team, Owens complied 2,320 receiving yards on 144 receptions and 19 touchdowns. On top of playing four years of football, Owens also played three years for the UTC basketball team.

After UTC, Owens went on to be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 1996 NFL draft. Owens played 15 seasons in the NFL for five different teams while compiling 15,934 yards on 1,078 receptions and 153 touchdowns. In NFL history, Owens ranks second all-time in receiving yards, third all-time in touchdowns and sixth all-time in receptions. Despite his illustrious NFL career, Owens created a significant amount controversy due to his animated touchdown celebrations.