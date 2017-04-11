“The Big Friendly Giant” to be performed at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer — This week, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre will be presenting live performances of the well-known children’s book “The Big Friendly Giant.”

Children from all across Hamilton County will tell the story of a young girl named Sophie, who witnesses a giant sneaking into the dreams of sleeping children and devouring them. Once the giant realizes he has been caught in the act, he takes Sophie back to his giant country so that she cannot tell anyone about his actions. Once there, Sophie realizes that under the intimidating outward appearance, the giant is actually quite friendly but runs into a problem when she discovers that the other giants are, in fact, not friendly at all. The two have to figure out together how to stop the other giants from an evil plan to eat children all across the world.

Audience members will see this production performed entirely by the youth of Chattanooga.

“The cast is completely made up of young people,” said director of the production Scott Dunlap.

A cast with entirely youth performers is something that Dunlap finds challenging as well as rewarding, due to the fact that most scripts for well-known children’s story such as the “Big Friendly Giant” are written to be performed by an adult cast.

“They can be quite complicated in the range of emotion or vocabulary sometimes for the kids to learn…so that can be really fun,” said Dunlap.

The “Big Friendly Giant” production, as most other plays, did not come together overnight.

“I’ve known we were going to do this play for about a year, and we auditioned in February,” said Dunlap.

The casted performers have had about six to eight weeks of intense and frequent rehearsals preparing for this magical production.

This production is unique to many others due to the presence of giant animals, along with inanimate objects, creating the magical feel of the story. Figuring out how to incorporate the magic into the play for the audience to see has been fun but challenging for the director and cast.

“The big challenge for this show has been scale,” said Dunlap.

Dunlap not only relies on theatre effects and costuming to make the production believable but also the audience itself.

“We ask you to pretend, and to become a kid again,” said Dunlap.

Unlike most performances, all performances of the “Big Friendly Giant” will have on-stage seating available for audience members who would like an up-close and backstage view at the magic behind the production.

“People can sit on stage and see backstage in the wings and watch actors change costumes,” said Dunlap.

There will be seven performances of the “Big Friendly Giant” performed by two different casts, showcasing different personalities and energies throughout each performance.

“It an interesting challenge, but very fun,” said Dunlap.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the world renowned children’s book “Big Friendly Giant” come to life on stage this week at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. The show will run from April 7 through April 11. Tickets are priced at $10. For more information, visit theatrecentre.com/.