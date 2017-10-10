The flu gone viral: how to avoid getting sick

By Haley Bartlett, Staff Writer –

Every year college students are at risk for getting the flu from being in close quarters with one another, and experts say that getting the vaccine is the best way to avoid getting sick.

Louanne Weber, director of Student Health Services, said flu season typically kicks off early in October and peaks in February. She said the flu usually ends in April, but last year, this was not the case.

“Last year we had a pretty significant number of cases of Type B flu that presented late April, early May,” Weber added.

Weber said that the best way for students to avoid getting the flu is to get the vaccine.

The flu vaccine is considered to be a 12-month long protection against the virus. It takes up to 2 weeks to take effect in the body after administered.

“The type [of vaccine] that we use is called quadrivalent, and it has four of the most commonly anticipated strands of flu for any given season,” Weber said.

The Student Health Clinic held a flu vaccination drive in UC on September 27th and 28th to help make getting vaccinated easier on students. The clinic also accepts walk-ins for vaccinations from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Over the last few years, vaccinations have experienced some controversy, and Weber expressed her concern for students who are on the fence about getting vaccinations.

“As a healthcare provider, one of my concerns is that our students and some employees don’t think it’s important to get the vaccine, but it has been proven through lots of research over the years that it is the best protection mechanism,” Weber said.

However, some students, like Kara Cumberton, a junior from Cleveland, said that they prefer not to get the shot because they have gotten sick after getting it.

“I got sick one time after getting it, and I’m really sensitive to vaccines,” said Cumberton.

Despite the controversy, Weber claimed with the vaccine they use it is not possible to get the virus.

“It has no live components in it, so it is not humanely possible to contract the flu from the vaccine,” Weber added.

For more information on where to get vaccinated, click here.