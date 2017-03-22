The Flying Squirrel adds an elegant spin to Chattanooga’s outdoorsy atmosphere

By Sylvia Shipman, Assistant Features Editor — The Flying Squirrel opened in 2013 but has remained a favorite upscale bar option for locals, even being voted the Best Designed Bar in the Nation in 2015.

The original idea grew from the owners of the Crash Pad next-door wanting a place where climbers could have a drink after their activities. The venue wasn’t big enough and the owners made the decision to expand and open a bar that became known as one of the classiest and hippest bars in Chattanooga.

The Flying Squirrel is one of the few bars in Chattanooga that can flex between catering to the working locals and UTC students.

“We have people in here celebrating twenty-first birthdays and we also have older couples celebrating their 30th anniversaries,” said Sanders Parker, the bar’s manager.

Parker and the rest of the Flying Squirrel team work to provide guests with quality products.

“Our products are a little more expensive but that’s due to the care that goes into making them,” said Parker. “You come here and we’ve worked really hard to make sure everything in the glass works together. We make sure our products are something we can stand behind.”

The Flying Squirrel is known for its drinks, but Parker wants UTC students to know it also serves dinner Monday through Saturday and brunch on Sundays.

The bartenders and chefs make the menu, meaning that every featured item is something the staff can personally stand behind.

“We have a chef-driven food program. We make all of our sauces in house,” said Parker. “Everything we do we make from scratch.”

The Flying Squirrel also makes a point to buy local to support East Tennessee farms.

“We use fresh local produce,” said Parker. “We get kale from Crabtree Farms as well as beets. Most people just think of us as a bar… but now we are just trying to get our food program out there now because it’s pretty tasty.

Parker’s favorite item is the garlic fries, which he calls “delicious but also the devil.”

“The combination is simple and easy but it’s delicious,” Parker said. “[The garlic fries] are great for those late nights.”

Including vegan and vegetarian options is important to the Flying Squirrel. They have a variety of vegetarian options on the menu as well as options that can be easily made vegetarian or vegan, like the beet salad.

The Flying Squirrel’s honey-tinted lighting and polished wood furnishings make the venue a great place for a date or a classy get together.

If students want to stop by and try the menu or see the iconic canoe hanging in the middle of the bar, the Flying Squirrel is open Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Their Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Flying Squirrel is 21 and older every day except for Sunday.