The realities of affirmative action

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer

What are the factors that someone must have to get a job or get into college? Maybe, you must have a certain GPA or a certain qualification to acquire these roles. For some students, this extra qualification is a result of affirmative action and is based on government assistance.

The basis or definition of affirmative action is an action or policy favoring those who are more inclined to suffer from discrimination. This allows minorities to have an advantage to essentially get their “foot in the door” to places that they typically wouldn’t have any access to. The positives are definitely self-explanatory, but the negatives are sometimes harder to see.

“It makes me feel that sometimes I didn’t get into college on my own merit, and sometimes I feel like I’m being judged by others,” said Bri Williams, a freshman from Knoxville, TN.

Those who are affected by affirmative action can sometimes face a looming cloud of worry about whether their merit got them this an opportunity, or if this was a governmental handout. This can lead to minorities feeling judged by those around them for their capabilities.

Because of this growing sensation, the amount of minorities who attend high tier schools has drastically decreased since its initial creation. So, the question now remains on how to fix the system or how to get rid of it entirely.

“I appreciate that there is someone in the government saying that diversity is good and that it positively affects different environments,” said Kayla Massey, a sophomore from Dover, TN.

Some majorities think that the creation of affirmative action allows for greater diversity in areas that there typically wouldn’t be. It also allows for an advancement of minorities in higher positions, like the ability to be President or a CEO. However, the question still remains on whether merit created the opportunity or whether affirmative action did.

“If I could change affirmative action, then there would be no affirmative action,” said Carl Steele, a senior from Nashville, TN.

A possible solution to the problem could be allowing minorities to choose if they would like to use affirmative action to aid in getting a certain position. However, the only way that this program can change is through our government and that power rests in the hands of President Trump.