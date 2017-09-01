The sights of the Cambridge Square Market

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer

Looking for something to do on a Friday during the summer, but don’t want the big, loud crowds at Nightfall?

The Cambridge Square market is every Friday during the summer months in Ooltewah, Tennessee, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The market hosts different type of vendors, ranging from arts and crafts to packaged foods, soaps and jewelry.

In addition to the vendors, the market also hosts bands and individual artists.

This is the second year that Ooltewah is hosting the market, and some vendors have been coming there since the first Friday night.

The market is from April until the end of September.

In total there are about 15 vendors. One of them is Liz Long, who owns StoneLink Designs. She sells handmade jewelry and is based in Chattanooga.

“I like that the market is small, has good music and it just feels very Americana,” Long said.

She’s been creating jewelry for the past 12 years, but has been doing it full time for about four years.

Her jewelry is made out of silver, 14 karat gold, pearls, gemstones and other materials.

Sweenky Sweets is another vendor that has been attending the Cambridge Market since it started.

Owner Jeff Sweeny said, “The market has a downtown feel, it’s a family environment.”

Customers can sample the different fudge and caramels and can also mix and match their bags. Prices range from $8 to $18, depending on size.

Another food vendor is Halo Dips, based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Halo Dips started their business 10 years ago because they wanted to create an alternative to store-bought dip mixes that are free of artificial flavors or colors in them, but they also had to be low in sodium and sugar.

Costs of the Halo Dips packages vary based on the amount of dips purchased, between $15 and $30.

For more information about the music or the event itself, go to http://chattanoogamarket.com/cambridge/.