The Tennessee Aquarium celebrates 25 years

By Sylvia Shipman, Features Editor —

Since its opening 25 years ago, the Tennessee Aquarium’s glass peaks have been an iconic figure on the city’s skyline, and the business itself has contributed an astounding $3.3 billion to the local economy.

One could argue that the Aquarium has helped revolutionize Chattanooga. Since its beginning, more than $5 billion in funds has been invested into the downtown area surrounding the popular tourist destination. Many of these investments take the form of restaurants and hotels.

A study conducted by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s Center for Sustainable Business and Development found that tourists who reported going to the Aquarium as their main reason for visiting Chattanooga have spent a total of $3.3 billion over the past 25 years. In its 25th year, the Aquarium reached a total of over 23 million guests with 745,000 guests visiting in 2016 alone.

“The economic power of the Aquarium is undeniable, and the entire Chattanooga community has benefitted tremendously from its presence on the waterfront,” said John Phillips, one of the Aquarium’s founding board members.

The Aquarium has committed to helping the local community in that it provides more than $2.2 million each year in free student admissions, educational programs and transportation costs. Through its Community Outreach Program and partnership with the Chattanooga 2.0 movement, the Aquarium is taking an active role in promoting childhood education and improving access to economically disadvantaged families in the region. Additionally, the Aquarium accounts for a total of 1,297 jobs throughout Hamilton County.

Olivia Ferguson is an Aquarium education team member and UTC alum that has discovered a love for the organization’s mission.

“Being a part of an organization that is raising awareness about important topics such as conservation and waste reduction is something I’m proud of,” said Ferguson. “[My job] allows me to talk to guests about the importance of animals and their environments. Every day I go home knowing that I may have influenced somebody’s perspective on the world around us or inspired a kid to pursue more science education.”

“Seeing how interested in the animals the children become is amazing,” said Marilyn Ashley, who’s been an aquarium volunteer since 2015. “It’s fun to see how interested and how smart the little ones are. Some will tell me facts about specific fish because they have studied them.”

The introduction of the idea of an aquarium in Chattanooga was a outlandish one since the city was named “America’s Dirtiest City” in 1969. The Aquarium has since showed its 23 million guests the beauty and importance of aquatic life, helping earn Chattanooga the title “Scenic City.”

This stunning transformation can be attributed in part to the Aquarium’s educational programs and conservation efforts.

The Aquarium has reintroduced the endangered lake sturgeon into local rivers, which Ferguson describes as important indicator species, meaning that their abundance or absence indicates the biological condition in their ecosystem.

“The lake sturgeon are one of the animals here that I find the most fascinating,” said Ashley. “They’ve actually been around since prehistoric times. When dinosaurs were walking the earth, these fish were swimming in the water.”

Like most species that have been alive for eons, the lake sturgeon has an odd appearance; its body is shaped a lot like a shark’s and is covered in leathery skin armed with bumpy, bony plates, which visitors can feel for themselves in the Aquarium’s hands-on infant sturgeon exhibit. The animal can grow to over seven feet long, but that takes much of its 55 year lifespan to do.

In 1998, the Aquarium introduced 10 hatchlings into the rivers to combat overfishing. Now, those 10 hatchlings have finally come of age and will start repopulating the rivers.

“The Aquarium has definitely had a positive impact on Chattanooga’s environment,” said Ferguson. “The promotion of environmental awareness and species conservation are messages that saturate the experience guests have when touring either of our buildings.”

In most recent news, the Aquarium is currently fostering a group of green sea turtles that had to be evacuated from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center due to Hurricane Irma. The green sea turtles were accompanied by a dozen other animals seeking shelter, including loggerhead sea turtles, diamondback terrapins and other reptiles.

“For 25 years, the Aquarium has inspired a love of nature in millions of people,” said Phillips.

It would be hard to imagine Chattanooga without the Aquarium, and even harder for the environment to prosper.

The Aquarium has shown Chattanoogans the impact that just a quarter of a century can make.