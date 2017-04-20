Things to do for under $20

Sarah Catherine Baker, staff writer — Staying in Chattanooga for the summer? Take some tips from a native on the best ways to have a great summer; all under $20.

Coolidge Park – if you haven’t visited Coolidge Park yet, do you even go to UTC? This is a free park located on the North side of the river, but a walking distance from campus. You can bring a frisbee, pack a picnic and get shaved ice at the park for only a few dollars.

Movies in the Park – You can also stay for the evening at Coolidge Park and see a free movie! Movies in the Park start at sundown and are free for everyone. Bring a blanket and your popcorn and enjoy a movie under the starts on July 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The Hunter Art Museum – The museum is open seven days a week with tickets priced at $15. Or you can wait until Sunday, and go for free. Enjoy an afternoon in the Art district and afterwards, stop off to get some ice cream at the Ice Cream Show just across the glass bridge. All of this is walking distance from campus as well.

The Chattanooga Market – Located by our very own Finley Stadium, the market is held every Sunday afternoon from April to December. There are over 300 vendors every weekend and “all items must be created, grown or hand-made by the person selling the product.”

Chattanooga FC matches – For all of you sports fans, come out to our local semi-professional futbol team’s home matches this summer. The tickets are $10 and matches are held at our own Finley Stadium.