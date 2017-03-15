Three IFC fraternities remain on probation

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Kappa Sigma, Lambda Chi Alpha and Sigma Chi all remain under disciplinary probation after violating the Student Code of Conduct in the past year.

The Alpha Iota Chapter of Kappa Sigma and the Zeta Phi Chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha are currently on a disciplinary probation while the Delta Theta chapter of Sigma Chi is currently on an interim suspension.

Sigma Chi has been on interim suspension since Nov. 16, 2016 since their case is still under investigation. Kappa Sigma’s case was finalized two weeks prior to Sigmi Chi’s interim suspension which resulted in their own suspension.

The Dean of Students is discussing the possibility of posting fraternity and sorority conduct history on the Office of the Dean of Students website. For now, the reason for the fraternities’ suspension is not public knowledge and cannot be shared by The Dean of Students.

“In respect of these ongoing conversations and the processes involved, we do not think it is appropriate to provide any further details related to the organizational terms of Disciplinary Probation,” said Assoicate Dean of Students, Daniel Grzesik.

While the specific reasons for each probation are not available, possible punishable violations are listed in the Student Handbook and include things like hazing, cheating or committing acts against state or federal laws.