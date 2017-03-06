Three wrestlers qualify for NCAA’s after medaling at SoCon Tourney

By Chandler Morrison, Staff Writer —

Three Mat Mocs are headed to the Big Dance in St. Louis after a promising weekend at the Southern Conference Wrestling Championships in Charleston, South Carolina.

Senior Jared Johnson, Jefferson City, Missouri, and juniors Chris DeBien, Cleveland, Tennessee, and Bryce Carr, Dublin, Georgia, advanced to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships with medaling finishes in their weight classes.

Chattanooga finished fourth in team points behind Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Appalachian State, and the Team Points Champion, Campbell, who put up 89.5 points during the tourney. The Mocs bolstered 66 team points, just three and half less than SIU-Edwardsville.

“I feel like we’re wrestling our best right now,” Head Coach Heath Eslinger explained coming into the tourney. “That’s been our goal all year, and I think we’re doing that now with momentum on our side. I feel really good about us right now.”

That was an understatement for the 133-pounder, DeBien, who came in with an undefeated conference slate and the No. 1 seed. His bracket, though, was not a cakewalk with two opponents who battled him to one-point affairs during the season.

DeBien pinned his first opponent, Davidson’s Dustin Runzo in the first period before taking the 11-6 decision over SIUE’s John Muldoon, setting him up for a finals match with Appalachian State’s Colby Smith. DeBien took it to overtime before grabbing the 7-4 overtime victory in the SoCon Finals.

“It has been such a great turnaround for DeBien,” Eslinger said to GoMocs.com. “He struggled in the first semester, but has really hit his stride late in the season.”

The Southern Conference’s heavyweight class has the most depth with three bids open for the NCAA Division 1 Championships with the potential for four separate qualifiers.

The 125- and 184-pound weight classes have three allocations while 149 and 157 have two apiece. All other classes receive one bid for the Big Dance.

The selection show is slated for Mar. 8 when the at-large bids will be announced. The Division I Wrestling Championships start March 16, and roll through the 18th in St. Louis, Missouri.