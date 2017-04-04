Tinder troubles for millennials in the age of online dating

By Samantha Capps, Contributing Writer — Millennials do everything online, right? We shop, socialize and work all from the comfort of our couch cooped up with a screen in front of our face with little human interaction. We even date online, and never even meet the person face-to-face. At least, that’s what everyone thinks. Plot twist: they’re wrong.

In a survey of 100 UTC students, only 18 percent said they use online dating apps or websites. This is a low number for a college campus that is packed full of cell phones and computers. Of that 18 percent, all but two people said that their dating app of choice is Tinder. Tinder is a popular app among younger people that matches a user with people in their same town or general location. A user can then only chat with another user if they both show interest in each other, or “match.”

“I made a Tinder because my friend had a Tinder before me and he told me I should make one,” said Conner Wall, a sophomore from Dickson, Tennessee. “I just used it because it was fun. I got on when I was bored, but I don’t have the app anymore now that I have a girlfriend, but I didn’t meet her on there.”

Out of the UTC students that said they use dating apps, 13 percent said they only use it as entertainment instead of actually searching for a companion. Using dating apps for pure enjoyment is actually more common than would be expected. There is nothing like scrolling through the sites and apps and looking at people’s interesting pictures or “about me” sections. To some users, it is just a silly way to learn about the people walking the streets of the town they live in, and it can be interesting. “One night, I went to pick up a girl I met on there from a party. I thought I was picking up just her, but then a bunch of people piled in the bed of my truck. I accidentally took a wrong turn and ended up on the interstate with a bunch of people in my truck and it was like 30 degrees outside,” said Wall.

On the other hand, some people use online dating to find a partner. Whether you want a friend, a partner, or a one night stand, the internet is the place to look. More than likely, you will be able to find someone that will suit your needs. Only two percent of UTC students said that they are in search of a quick hook-up, while the rest answered that they would prefer to find a companion or partner on the sites.

So, if only 18 percent do use them, where is the other 82 percent, and how do they survive? As it turns out, they get by just fine. Of the 82 percent that said they do not use dating apps or sites, 29 percent said they don’t use them because they prefer to find their partner in the old-fashioned way. These students want to meet people through classes, parties and campus activities rather than the internet.

“I would much rather meet someone in person so I can actually talk to them, on Tinder you end up just texting the person,” said Wall. Another 21 percent answered that they do not participate in dating apps because they already have a significant other and have no need for them. I guess it is possible to find someone without the internet, after all.

Another 20 percent claimed to not use the apps or sites because it is unsafe. This is a valid argument, given that when you’re behind a screen, you never know who you might really be chatting with. This has been a safety concern since the beginning of social media and online predators are still an issue.

For example, a survey respondent said, “My friend lied to this one guy that she had four little children and her fiancé passed away and he felt so sorry for her. Pretty mean and disturbing.”

While this is mean, it just goes to show that you can never trust who you might be talking to online. Even if you do know the person, they might turn out to be completely different than expected.

One survey responded shared an interesting story: “My cousin invited a guy to hang out at my house after her first Tinder date. He did cocaine in our bathroom and left without saying a word. Later that night when leaving, my cousin found him passed out in his car on our street. He even had a car seat, after saying he didn’t have any children. My mom ended up driving him home.” That sounds like a fun date… not.

“Tinder probably isn’t safe at all, if anything it is safer for guys than girls because girls are more likely to end up with some weirdo,” said Wall. The main rule of online dating: do it safely.