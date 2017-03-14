Tips and tricks to staying safe over spring break

By Eric Wise, Staff Writer—

Spring break is a great time of year for students because midterms are over, the sun is out and students get a break from the stress of classes, but it’s important to stay safe over the break while on your trips.

The University Echo reached out to UTC Student Health Services, UTC Outdoors and the UTC Police Department to get ideas, insights and tips & tricks about how to stay safe over the break.

The main theme is to make sure that students and their friends are safe. John Boe, the lieutenant of the university police department, and Carol Oglesby, the assistant director of Student Health Services, both recommend spending time out in the sun in moderation and stress importance of safety around alcohol. Allison Hughes, the coordinator of outdoors for campus recreation, emphasized the being smart during hiking and camping trips.

Tips from Student Health Services:

“That long awaited holiday is finally here,” Oglesby said. “As much as everyone wants to have a great time, there are a few decisions students can make that change a risky spring break into a safe, fun [and] memorable event.”

For Spring Break partiers:

Travel in groups and never leave friends to go with a stranger.

Don’t leave drinks unattended.

Never accept an open beverage from a stranger.

Eat a big meal before drinking alcohol.

Decide on a designated driver before drinking and never drink and drive.

Let someone know about evening plans.

Keep track of money.

For those who tan:

Tanning is not healthy, but take it slow need be.

Don’t go without sunscreen for more than 20 to 30 minutes for the first few days.

Wear a hat.

SPF in makeup will help protect skin when in the sun.

Sunscreen with 30 to 50 SPF is the most protective.

Reapply sunscreen after being in the water.

Avoid tanning beds.

First Aid Tips:

Take a small first aid kit that includes Band-Aids, topical antibiotic ointment, antiseptic wipes and tweezers

Bring bug spray, bite and sting ointment, and Benadryl for stings and bites

Ibuprofen, chapstick and aloe vera will help sun burns

Sexual safety tips:

Always carry a condom; you may not need it, but a friend might

When necessary, say NO like you mean it.

Tips from UTC Outdoors:

Make a trip plan — Always leave your trip plans with a parent or friend. Details should include the trail or area the group is going, where the group will be staying and expected return time.

From the University Police Department:

Be responsible and be accountable for one’s self and their group.

Travel in groups.

Don’t divulge too much information about one’s self to a new person or group.

Have a back-up plan if things go as unintended.

Have a close friend nearby for support if needed.

Do everything in moderation.

“​The goal ultimately is to go [on vacation], have a good time and not get in trouble”, Boe said. “Have fun, have a good time, but be responsible.”