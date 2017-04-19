Top 5 sporting events to attend this summer

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer —

Staying close to campus for the summer? Chattanooga has plenty of summer sporting events that you can check out all summer long. Here are the top five sporting events that you can catch in the Chattanooga area and cities within a two-hour drive.

Chattanooga FC

I bet you didn’t know that Chattanooga has their very own semi-professional soccer team. Well, we do! Chattanooga Football Club was founded in 2009 and plays all summer long at our very own Finley Stadium located less than two miles off campus. Tickets are only $10 and the men play most Saturday nights throughout the summer. Chattanooga FC was the 2016 Southeast Regional Champions and on top of that, have the best fan base around. The Chattahooligans make the soccer matches even more entertaining with their enthusiasm and passion for the team.

Chattanooga Lookouts

If soccer isn’t your thing, try a local baseball game at AT&T Field. AT&T Field is home to the Chattanooga Lookouts, a Double-A affiliate with the Minnesota Twins. The stadium is close to campus, right downtown. Tickets are only $6 in advance. The team plays several games throughout the summer. It’s always fun to spend summer nights out at the ball park.

SunTrust Park

Baseball is America’s past time so it only makes sense to see a few baseball games each summer. Check out the Braves brand new SunTrust Park located just outside of the metropolitan area of Atlanta. The stadium opened when the braves played their home opener on April 14, 2017. Tickets to attend new SunTrust Park start at $9, but spend just a few more dollars for great seats still at a college budget price. There are often multiple games a week making a Braves game a great day trip activity for the summer.

Nashville Sounds

If you prefer to go the Nashville to watch some baseball, don’t worry, they have you covered too. The Nashville Sounds are another Minor League baseball team that plays at First Tennessee Park in Nashville. They are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Tickets are only $10-$15 in advance and drive time is about two hours from Chattanooga.

Waterfront Triathlon

One of the best triathlons in the southeast, the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon will be held downtown this summer on the weekend of June 25 and 26. Spend the day downtown watching incredible athletes compete in the water and on land. No need to purchase a ticket, just observe form several places along the Tennessee River Walk.