Tradition, family, community, movement featured in “Our America” art exhibit

By Grace Stafford, Staff Writer — The Hunter Museum in downtown Chattanooga welcomes the “Our America” exhibition through early June.

“Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art” is a large collection of Latino art created since the mid-20th century. The exhibition is from the Smithsonian American Art Museum and is completing its tour across the country at the Hunter.

The exhibition features the narrative and experiences of Latino people in the United States. The themes explored include tradition, family, community and movement. There are additionally a wide varieties of media from an actual slab of Latino graffiti on concrete to artistic films.

“I think the importance of the ‘Our America’ exhibit is to show artists of all different heritages that create works that are a product of their backgrounds but also the artistic movements of the time,” said Cara McGowan, the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Hunter.

“The exhibit really puts a focus on the Latino experience and the representation of Latino artists as artists,” said McGowan, “but also how the artists are a part of the cultural dialogue influence one another.”

Maria Brito created “El Patio de Mi Casa” to represent a realistic Latino household. The mixed-media piece is composed of various materials to form a cramped kitchen. The details and portrayal of the scene show the hardships and struggle of Latinos in America as many continue to live in poverty.

Brito’s piece is absolutely powerful. The lifelike size of “El Patio de Mi Casa” transports the viewer into the situation and generates a deeper understanding for the living conditions plaguing the Latino community.

One of the more modern pieces is Olga Albizu’s “Radiante,” an abstract oil piece from 1967. Unlike “El Patio de Mi Casa” from Brito, “Radiante” does not specifically demonstrate an aspect of Latino culture. Albizu’s works have been featured on several jazz albums throughout the late twentieth century. This prevalence throughout popular culture demonstrates the importance of Latino art in society.

The temporary exhibit runs through June 4 with regular admission. Before “Our America” leaves the Hunter Museum, there are several events that highlight the exhibition.

Local residents will tell stories of immigration at the “Coming to America” on March 26. Undergraduate students, including those from UTC, will appear in the student symposium to discuss the topic of “Border Crossings” on April 23.