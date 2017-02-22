Trekkies, Potterheads, Whovians assemble: ConNooga celebrates its 10th anniversary

By Sylvia Shipman, Assistant Features Editor — It’s a bird; it’s a plane; no, it’s ConNooga. Chattanooga’s only multi-fandom convention is back from Feb. 24 to 26 with more fandom fun than ever before.

Local media lovers’ senses may be tingling this week because it’s only days before ConNooga commences at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Star Trek, Supernatural, Harry Potter, Star Wars, DC, Marvel and Disney are just some of the films, comics and TV shows that are going to represented at this year’s ConNooga.

Todd Patton, the chairman of ConNooga, defines it as “safe place to dress in costume, be yourself and celebrate what you love.”

Patton is one of the original founders of ConNooga, and he started it to bring a place where fans can come and feel comfortable with others that are a part of the same fandom. A “fandom” is defined as a collective community or subculture of fans of a particular person, team, movie or fictional series.

“In a society built around social media, it is great to have a weekend full of interaction and learning plus the fun as well,” Patton said.

Cons happen all over America, with the most popular taking place in San Diego. Fans from all over the Southeast visit ConNooga, but last year, a fan came all the way from New Zealand to celebrate the festivities.

“We have over $2,000 in contest money being given away within various contests like a light saber competition and costume contest, not to mention the other prizes for our other contests as well,” said Patton. “With over 500 hours of programming, there is much to do, see and enjoy.”

Victoria Price, the daughter of late actor Vincent Price, and the legendary Disney Illustrator Dave Woodman will be just two of the speakers featured at this year’s event.

“Our primary panel rooms focus on anime, comics, lit track, British media, Disney, gaming, cosplay, horror/paranormal track, films and music/media,” said Patton.

In addition to a Star Wars versus Star Trek debate, there will be a Hogwarts house debate where each of the four houses has a representative that will persuade people into joining their house.

In addition to die-hard costumers that help bring the fandoms to life, there will be life-size replicas to take photos with. Guests can take a ride on the back of Toothless from “How to Train Your Dragon” or feel like they are going on a mission in the Batmobile or the Impala from “Supernatural.”

There will be a backdrop for guests to take photos in front of all weekend as well as a station for Statuesque, a 3-D printing company that will be turning cosplayers into their own action figures.

“You can scan yourself and they can print out a keepsake model of you in your costume,” said Patton.

Dressing up as one’s favorite character, or cosplaying, is a defining trait of cons. Patton encourages guests to dress up, but also stresses that ConNooga will be a friendly and supportive environment.

At past cons throughout America, many female cosplayers have experienced sexual harassment when they dress up as the more scantily-clad characters like Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman. For this reason, ConNooga will feature various signs that say “Cosplay is not Consent,” letting guests know that just because someone is dressed sexually, they aren’t asking to be hit on.

“We will not tolerate any harassment,” Patton said. “We have a safe space room where anyone can go to talk to our staff in regards to any issues or problems.”

All of the excitement of the three-day long event will undoubtedly make guests hungry, so ConNooga has guests covered with the ConNooga app. It features special discounts for several local dining options.

“My highlight is the amazing food trucks we bring each year. Rolling J’s, Spill the Beans and Chick ‘N Nooga will all be on 13th Street between the Convention Center and Staybridge all weekend serving amazing food,” Patton said. “Our latest vendor we are excited about is Bayou Billy’s Sweet Tea. Guests can buy a mug from them the first day and get refills all weekend.”

ConNooga plans on giving back to the community; without the support of Chattanooga businesses, ConNooga wouldn’t exist. This year, 100 percent of all funds raised by the charity auction will be donated to Hamilton County Special Tactics and Rescue Services, Tennessee Valley Pride and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

ConNooga is for everyone. They have partnered with Chattanooga Mobility and Lifts to provide accommodation for those who are handicapped.

With the Chattanooga Choo-Choo’s rooms completely sold out, ConNooga is bound to be a big event. ConNooga takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday tickets are $30, Saturday tickets are $50 and Sunday tickets are $10. A three-day pass is available for $60. For more information, visit connooga.com.