Turnovers proved to be costly in loss at ETSU

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

JOHNSON CITY, TENN.- Turnovers and rebound margin proved to be the difference maker as the Mocs fell 76-71 in front of a sellout crowd at East Tennessee State Saturday afternoon. It marks the first time since the 2014-15 season that UTC has lost two straight games.

ETSU held a 15-rebound advantage over the Mocs, which ultimately led to the Buccaneers controlling the game down the stretch. ETSU forced 16 turnovers that led to 20 points off turnovers and 14 second chance points on the offensive end. ETSU and UTC battled all afternoon as the sellout crowd saw eight ties and nine lead changes.

“We talked about it before the game that if we kept them off the glass and took care of the ball, then we would win the game,” said head coach Matt McCall. “We didn’t do either of those. They had 20 points off our turnovers. Two things we wanted to do in the game we didn’t do at the end of the day. If we eliminate those numbers, then we would have won the game.”

Senior Greg Pryor, Memphis, Tenn., led the way for the Mocs with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Desonta Bradford was one of four players in double digits for the Buccaneers as he added 19 points on 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass controlled the paint for ETSU as they combined for 32 points and 21 rebounds.

The game came down to the last seconds as senior Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Ga., converted a three-point play with 40.1 seconds to cut the lead within three. On the next possession, Bradford knocked down two free throws with 25.3 seconds left.

Senior Casey Jones, New Orleans, La., shot a three on the next possession that went in and rattled out to ice the win for ETSU. Tuoyo added 15 points and three blocks with nine of his points coming in the second half.

“We have to try and run with it more and get some transition baskets,” said coach McCall. “But at the end of the day, we have to take care of the ball. We are turning the ball over at an alarming rate, and we have to correct that moving forward if we want to win games.”

With the win, ETSU moves into a first place tie with Furman in the SoCon standings with a 7-2 conference record. The Mocs sit in fourth place in the conference with a 6-3 SoCon record and 15-6 overall record. UNCG sits in third place.

The Mocs return to McKenzie Arena on Thursday Feb. 2 to take on UNCG. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m and can be viewed on ESPN3.