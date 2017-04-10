University to celebrate Earth Day with Earth, Wind and Solar celebration

By Emily Morgan, Staff Writer —

Spring is finally here and with it comes the University’s annual Earth Day celebration on April 11.

Due to the finals’ schedule, the University will observe Earth Day earlier than the nationally observed date, April 22.

This year’s theme is “Earth, Wind and Solar,” which promotes green living all year with the help from musicians, artists, and local organizations.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. at Engel Stadium with a performance from the internationally acclaimed band, Squonk Opera.

Squonk is a Pittsburgh-based band that uses instruments driven solely by renewable resources such as wind power. The band also has a 40 foot interactive construction that stands behind them as they play. Known as “Lady Nomatica,” the structure has moving parts that create an engaging performance for the audience.

In addition to Squonk Opera, other performers include The Bohannons and Hap Henniger.

In addition to music, other activities include two educational workshops on the science of air, a light show, UTC garden tours, and workshops sponsored by EPB.

“The whole point is to really give people some information and education about sustainability and conservation,” said Lisa Darger, UTC’s sustainability coordinator.

The event also features more than 50 vendors from the Chattanooga area. The vendors will be selling goods such as homemade soap and jewelry.

“It’s also about creating a sustainable Chattanooga in supporting local and regional companies,” Darger said.

Besides Earth Day, the University is also promoting green living by creating a sustainable study room for students who live in the Stophel residence hall. The permanent study rooms will be made of completely recycled materials and will be energy efficient.

This fall UTC plans to partner with EPB on starting a program that educates students about saving power and conserving energy.

The day will end at 8 p.m. with a final performance from Squonk Opera.

Tickets are $10 and are available here.