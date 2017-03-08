Unknown pellet gun shooter assaults students

By: Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

A unknown pellet gun shooter was reportedly assaulting students off Campus Drive this week.

The initial report was placed around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27th after a student walking up the hill near McCallie Avenue called about a stinging pellet gun wound on their leg.

After the University sent out the report of this incident, several other students called to report similar shots made at them.

The investigation is on going and police are still searching for a suspect.

“We would really like to catch this individual,” said Chief of Police, Robert Ratchford. “If anyone with any information concerning this would like to come forward and speak with us confidentially, we would be glad to do so.”

These offenses are considered aggravated assault and shooting these guns can be harmful to the victims.

“Regardless of if it is a pellet or a BB gun, if it hit them in the eye, it could put out their eye out,” said Ratchford. “That could seriously hurt somebody.”

To report an incident or provide information on the incidents, please call UTC Police at (423) 425-4257.