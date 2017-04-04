Governor Haslam’s gas tax plan passes through state

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

On March 28, the House Local Government Committee voted in favor for Governor Bill Haslam’s gas tax plan, but some students and lawmakers alike are showing opposition to the plan.

Since The University Echo’s last report on this story, the proposal, which is a part of a larger bill called the IMPROVE Act, has been amended. The additional amount of money Tennesseans would have to pay per gallon under this plan has decreased from seven cents to six cents for regular gas and from 12 cents to 10 cents for diesel.

De’Nesha Jones, a junior from Chattanooga is worried about how this bill could affect her already tight college budget.

“I’m already on a budget, which is $40 every two weeks for gas, and I’m able to make it,” she said. “Getting taxed six more cents per gallon would stretch my budget. I definitely think it would be breaking the budget, especially for college students, who only have a certain amount of money to spend.”

Jones also said that while six cents doesn’t appear to be a lot right now, it eventually adds up for the consumer over time.

Even though prices could rise at the pump under this bill, sales tax on groceries could go down, rental car fees would be eliminated, and the elderly and disabled veterans would see a tax relief.

On March 30, the Tennessee House was in a squabble over the bill. The quarrel erupted after lawmakers discussed an unrelated bill that would use Nashville’s future tax revenue to pay for a Major League Soccer stadium.

Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station criticized this legislation. Sexton has made it clear that he is against both the stadium bill and Haslam’s gas tax plan. At one point, Sexton even tried to create a bill in opposition to Haslam’s that would use some of Tennessee’s state sales tax revenue for a highway fund that would go towards road improvements.

WRCB reported things heated up when Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station told the other Republicans that they are hypocrites for supporting this soccer stadium bill but opposing his own plan.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press quoted Sexton as saying, “I’ve heard it said many times. It’s just not fiscally sound to do that, and yet it’s okay whenever certain parties think it’s OK. I rest my case. I just think it’s a hypocrisy that we can do certain things whenever we want to whenever it’s agreed to by certain people, but if you’re not in a certain class down here, you don’t get to do that. I rest my case.”

