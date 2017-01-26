UTC falls to VMI in first home loss

By Kyle Yager, Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Mocs fell at home for the first time this season, losing a stunner to VMI 80-64 on Tuesday night.

It was truly a tale of two halves, as UTC played tough in the first and led 32-30 at the break. VMI went on a 12-1 run to start the second half and they never looked back.

The Mocs entered the game 9-0 at home for the season. That streak came to a screeching halt through a combination of turnovers, poor shooting and QJ Peterson.

“Bottom line is this is a game where our guys were just trying to get through,” said head coach Matt McCall. “You don’t come out and play that way, and give 80 points in your home building, and 40 to one player, if you come out ready to play.”

The Mocs caught the turnover bug last night, as they committed 23 turnovers for the game. This is their highest total since they had 26 in a tough loss at North Carolina earlier this season.

“I thought we played the game completely selfishly,” said McCall. “The turnovers have been a problem, and they were a major problem tonight. We turned the ball over at an alarming rate and you can’t win games doing that.”

QJ Peterson was the key for the Keydets as he dropped 40 points, with 28 coming in the second half. Peterson was absolutely on fire, drilling three after three, and he finished the game shooting an impressive 7-for-9 from behind the arc.

“They played spirited, QJ Peterson was electric, and we had no answer for him at all,” said McCall. “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit, they wanted the game more than we wanted the game.”

Peterson has done it before, as he dropped 31 earlier this season versus University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His career-high came last season as he dropped 46 points at Mercer.

“Even to start the game we lacked focus on him (Peterson),” said McCall. “We were jumping around and being undisciplined and reaching here and reaching there. You can’t do that with a player of his magnitude. Once he makes a couple, now he’s into a rhythm and now he’s going to make some tough ones and he goes for 40. That’s what happened. We really lacked discipline on him early in the game and it showed throughout the game because then he didn’t miss. The only thing he missed was free throws.”

The Mocs fall to 15-5 overall and 6-2 in the SoCon and are now in a four-way tie for first place with UNCG, ETSU and Furman.

The Mocs will look to bounce back as they gear up for a tough road game at ETSU on Saturday in Johnson City. Tip off is set for 4 p.m.