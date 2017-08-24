UTC hosts competitive international student leaders program for second year

Haley Doss, Opinion Editor

This summer the University hosted the Study of the U.S. Institutes for Student Leaders from Europe Program for the second year.

Twenty-two undergraduate students from 18 different countries across Europe took part in this five week program specified to social entrepreneurship.

SUSI is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and directed by FHI306, a nonprofit based out of North Carolina that works to improve economic and social conditions in over 60 countries and territories.

The selection process for SUSI is extensive and highly competitive. UTC was chosen as one of three host universities in the United States along with University of Oregon and the University of South Carolina.

The program is designed to provide students with a stronger understanding of U.S. society, culture and institutions. This exposure to the United States allows them to make global contacts and develop international skills in their field.

Heather Delbridge, Program Director for SUSI, states student admittance into the program is also highly competitive.

“These are the top students from their countries. It is very competitive, they spend weeks filling out applications, interviews, the embassy talks to them, the state department has a hand in it as well as FHI306,” said Delbridge. “They go through a very strenuous process. These are the future world leaders, Tony Blair came through this program and the President of Costa Rica.”

The students spent their first week in Chattanooga getting to know their host families, one another and the city. Then they were immersed in three classes: Social Entrepreneurship, International Business and Diversity and Management with four professors from the College of Business.

Janis Berzins, a SUSI participant from Latvia, appreciated the usefulness of the classroom and the excellent professors.

“We started with classes in social entrepreneurship to get to know the theory and base of what we are studying,” said Berzins. “Then we had classes, the ones I liked the best, on diversity…management and leadership.”

The students then had the chance to connect their knowledge from the classroom to several businesses and organizations in Chattanooga including River City Company, CO.LAB, INCubator, The JumpFun and Causeway.

Trips to Atlanta, Nashville, Huntsville, New York and Washington D.C. were used to expose the student leaders to different regions of the United States.

Hela Mohamev, a SUSI participant from Spain, noted how quickly she learned how to learn and communicate with those different from her.

“We are all from Europe but we have different visions of the world and we were always trying to better understand each other,” said Mohamev. “The best thing about being there was meeting Heather, Savannah and all of the American people.”

When asked what the most important thing he learned while in the program, Berzins said he could not chose just one thing.

“One thing we all saw was the different culture. The opportunity to be in America, to be with a host family, to talk with Americans, local people and mentors and just be in the environment of America was pretty awesome,” said Berzins. “The classes, the business visits, the free time, New York, Washington- all of it.”

The SUSI program ended in Washington D.C. where the students partnered in groups with the other two universities to present their capstone projects. Each project proposed real life solutions to global issues. Each group can apply for funding through the U.S. government to make their ideas a reality.

Delbridge feels the SUSI program benefits the University by getting UTC on the map and connecting Chattanooga on an international level.

“Some students can apply to go to school here so this just gives UTC, specifically international education, a chance to recruit more students,” said Delbridge. “The program this year was really built on community members and the majority of it all happened on this campus. It was a real group effort and it strengthens the community.”

The SUSI grant comes in installments of three and UTC is gearing up to apply for their third year as a host university.

Permission to host again will be based on performance from the previous year and how comfortable the students and mentors were with the program. The decision is anticipated to release in December.