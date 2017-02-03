UTC is sweet on student’s cupcake business

Sylvia Shipman, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Not all entrepreneurs are business majors at UTC. Hailey Rapheal is a junior early childhood education major that is using social media to promote her homemade cupcake business, Hailey’s Royal Cupcakes.

Rapheal chose cupcakes as her preferred medium because they are fun to decorate.

The surprising origin of her cupcake business didn’t actually start through her passion for baking.

“[In high school] we had a project for science class that required us to bake. I did terrible on it and I said ‘you know what, I’m gonna learn how to bake and be really good at it,’” Rapheal said.

After that, she kept practicing and eventually started selling cupcakes to people she knew in her town of Clarksville.

Rapheal credits a lot of her success to mistakes and stands by the notion that mistakes are nothing but learning opportunities.

“Through trial and error, you can make your own recipe,” she said. “It’s all about trying different things out to see what works.”

She described accidentally mixing up the steps of making her red velvet cupcakes and being worried for the result. However, her friends described the new recipe as much more delicious than the one she had meant to follow.

“A mistake that I thought would ruin the whole batch actually made it better,” she said.

Her current flavors range from red velvet to strawberry, and she makes many of the flavors from scratch. For her strawberry cupcakes, she uses fresh chunks of strawberry to enhance the flavor. She also has a cookie-flavored cupcake that uses actual cookie dough.

Rapheal describes baking cupcakes as both a science and an art.

“The baking part is a science, but the decoration is more of an art,” she said.

Most of the ingredients have to be exact, but she can be more creative with the decoration of the icing.

While the baking and decoration are equally important, Rapheal credits a lot of her sales to the way the cupcakes look.

“A cupcake might taste good, but the presentation is everything,” she said. “The presentation is really what makes people say ‘that looks so good, I want to order it.’”

Today, she mainly sells through her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“I’ve met a lot of new people this year just through being able to sell to them [through social media],” Rapheal said.

She also has been planning on opening a baking channel on YouTube, where she can post videos of her making the cupcakes and possibly tutorials on how to make them.

The prices for her cupcakes depend on the flavor. You can order cupcakes in sets of 12 or four. She occasionally sells single cupcakes.

Her Instagram handle is @haileysroyalcupcakes, and her Twitter handle is @RoyalCupcakes14.