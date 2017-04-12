UTC students set to embark on research trip to Cadiz, Spain

By Kierstyn Parker, Staff Writer — After going through a highly competitive selection process, six UTC students in a variety of disciplines will be going on a research trip to Cadiz, Spain for a span of eight to 10 weeks after Memorial Day.

Organized by Dr. Joanne Romagni, Vice Chancellor for Research and Dean of the Graduate School, the trip is unlike studying abroad. She said that students will be assigned with a mentor from the University of Cadiz, but the trip is primarily focused on the research project that the student and their mentor will come up with.

“It’s like being a graduate student,” she says. “Each week the student will meet up with their mentor to make sure they’re meeting their objectives and helping them with a paper or whatever final product they choose to make to show for their research they’ve done.”

This particular trip is a special one for Dr. Romagni, who said she has a close relationship with the University of Cadiz and hopes to extend collaboration between the two universities and bring over faculty and graduate students from Cadiz eventually.

Alex Schwartz, a junior from Clarksville, Tennessee, majoring in environmental science, is one of the students excited for the trip. He heard about the research trip from Dr. Romagni’s office and the Honors College. Alex said that he has previous study abroad experience when he was in Costa Rica last year.

“I enjoyed studying abroad a lot,” he said. “That was why I became interested in going on a research trip like this. I’m planning on doing a project either related to my major or something with marine biology.”

While the trip will officially end on July 21, students attending may choose to extend their visit in Spain if they wish. Dr. Romagni said that she hopes to make research trips like this happen once a year. The students attending will be required to attend informational sessions for the trip before leaving after Memorial Day.