“Luna Gale” focuses on issues of morality

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer — This week, the UTC Theatre Company will present the heart-wrenching story of a baby named Luna Gale, whose fate is left up to a veteran social worker, Caroline.

Her well thought intentions will be put to the test by hidden motives, secrets and moral uncertainty.

The role of Caroline is played by Sarah Kay Grinstead, who describes her character as “a fifty year old social worker who really works hard at her job and truly believes in people.”

The production of Luna Gale is the product of strenuous rehearsals, intense costume design and memorization.

“You have all of the students in the theatre department work to build the set and put together the costumes,” said Grinstead. “Sometimes it works, and sometimes you’re not really satisfied, and you just figure it out as you go.”

When asked what her favorite aspect of her character, Caroline, is, she said, “Despite her constantly being surrounded with people’s problems, she has something in her that chooses to say ‘I’m going to keep trying, I am going to keep believing in people.’”

The play is a realistic and meaningful production concerning real-world problems, including a diverse group of cast members.

“It shows people with a wide range of ages, experience, inexperience, religion and non-religion who are all wanting to do what they believe is the right thing,” Grinstead said.

In preparing for the opening night of “Luna Gale,” the cast has been hard at work to make the production unforgettable.

When asked what was the hardest part of getting ready for the production, Grinstead said, with a laugh, “I have a lot of lines… memorization can get overwhelming.”

The cast as a whole has worked together constantly to make sure the important messages the play has to offer are conveyed.

“Our director told us to attack it and face these issues head on,” said Grinstead.

Grinstead hopes viewers will open their minds and learn about something they were unaware was even an issue.

“I hope people leave knowing there is always somewhere to go if something like this comes up in their life,” said Grinstead.

“Luna Gale” will leave you convicted and looking deeper into the hardships of being a social worker.

Don’t miss the compelling story of “Luna Gale” brought to you by the UTC Theatre Company on the Dorothy Hackett Ward Stage.

The show will be presented from Feb. 21 to 25 with showings all nights at 7:30 p.m. with an additional showing on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit utc.edu/fine-arts-center.