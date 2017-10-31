UTC volleyball seniors honored on Senior Day

By Cameron Wood, Staff Writer —

The past four years have been marked as a transitional period for the UTC volleyball team. Head Coach Travis Filar has been building the program into one that can now compete for the Southern Conference title year in year out. The three seniors that the Mocs have on the roster this season all reflect the hard work and dedication that the team has put in.

Maddie Marshall

Maddie Marshall, Springfield, Missouri, the team captain that has shown dedication and perseverance despite an injury-plagued career at UTC. Filar had only praise for Marshall, “[She is] the epitome of perseverance. She has been injured unfortunately most of her career, but she has never let that hold her back.”

In her freshman year, Marshall played 10 matches, earning one start. In her sophomore year, she played 26 sets over 12 matches. Her season-high for digs was three each against Mississippi Valley State and Western Carolina. She sat out her junior year due to injury. This year she has played in 18 sets over 11 matches. She notched two service aces against Louisiana-Monroe.

Madison Bergren

Madison Bergren, Muncie, Indiana, has been a great team player, usually the second-option setter, but always a great option off the bench. Filar said that her situation was tough at first but the transition was smooth.

“Transferring [from UT-Martin} was tough, transferring to a different place,” said Filar. “Luckily, we knew her and had recruited her in high school, so we helped ease her in that transition.”

During her freshman season at UT-Martin, Bergren played in 104 sets and averaged 8.99 assists per set. In her sophomore season after transferring, she played in 55 sets over 15 matches. She was second on the team in assists, with a high of 48 against ETSU in the SoCon tournament.

Her junior season, she appeared in 90 sets across 25 matches, with 10 starts. Bergren recorded double-digit assists in all but one matched she played in with a season-high of 45 in a win over Ole Miss. She was fourth on the team with 20 aces.

This season she has played in 29 sets over 11 matches, with only three starts. Her best match this season came in a loss against UNCG. She had a double-double with digs and assists, racking up 15 digs and 33 assists.

Teammate Lauren Greenspoon talked about the challenge that Bergren provides during practice, since they both play in a similar position.

“Ever since she [Bergren] got here, we know we were similar in styles of setting and push each other to make one another better,” said Greenspoon. “In our system, we know that whoever goes in on the next rotation we can stay consistent.”

Lauren Greenspoon

Greenspoon, Houston, Texas is one of the key players for the Mocs this season and has been since she was a freshman. Filar talked about her versatility,

“She also struggled with some injuries and showed that she can run in a 5-1 or a 6-2 or come off the bench when not starting,” said Filar.

For her freshman season, Greenspoon appeared in 31 matches with 16 starts. She got a team-high 616 assists with a high of 53 against Houston Baptist. She also turned in 204 digs, which was third-highest on the team.

Her sophomore season was her breakout season. She started 27 of her 30 matches played and she ranked 88th nationally with 10.12 assists per set. Her career-high of 60 came against Furman. She also got a team-high 1,133 assists and third-best 24 service aces. Her performances that year earned her All-Southern Conference Second Team.

Her junior season she totaled 693 assists with a season-high 46 in a win over Xavier. She got 8th in the SoCon with seven assists per set. She performed consistently, posting at least 15 assists in 27 of 29 matches she played.

This season Greenspoon has continued to be excellent. She has started 21 out of 25 matches and put up 794 assists so far. Her season-high of 61 came in a tough loss to Georgia State. She has put up at least 20 assists in all but three matches she has appeared in. Greenspoon also has put up nine double-doubles with assists and digs.

Even when asked about her personal accomplishments and statistics, she said that her teammates are what really made her career what it was.

“All those stats and everything are great, but it isn’t able to be done without my teammates. It shows how much of a team sport volleyball is,” said Greenspoon.